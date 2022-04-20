ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: April 20, 2022

By Robin Foster
HealthDay
HealthDay
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EINYi_0fEnFf3p00

Biden Administration will appeal ruling striking down mask mandate on planes if CDC finds mandate still needed: But experts noted the legal dangers of appealing the decision. Read more

Race plays outsized role in dementia risk: Among nearly 1.9 million older U.S. veterans, Black vets were 54% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia over a decade. That risk was nearly doubled among Hispanic veterans, who had the highest dementia rate across all racial and ethnic groups. Read more

Unvaccinated kids bore the brunt of Omicron surge: A new government study found that nearly 9 in 10 children ages 5-11 who were hospitalized for COVID-19 from mid-December to late February were unvaccinated, a rate of hospitalization that was two times higher than it was for vaccinated children. Read more

Over half of American parents give their picky eaters supplements: In a new poll of more than 1,200 parents with at least one child under 10, most said they struggle to get their kid to eat a well-balanced diet and 52% said they regularly give their child dietary supplements. Read more

NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 94% by April 30 + 2 more forecasts

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising nationwide for the first time since January as the omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for 85.9 percent of U.S. cases. Health experts say it is still unclear whether BA.2 will cause a COVD-19 surge that strains hospitals, but forecasting from the CDC and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic provides some insight into what to expect in the coming weeks.
ROCHESTER, MN
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That's the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn't appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it's been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Persistent cough may be tuberculosis not Covid, doctor warns

The UK's top public health doctor says anyone with a persistent cough and fever should not dismiss it as Covid - and should consider other infectious illnesses like tuberculosis (TB). Dr Jenny Harries' warning comes as provisional data shows there were 4,430 cases recorded in England in 2021, despite sharp...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have "underestimated" the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for children under 6

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHYY

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in U.S.

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? "We don't know how high that mountain's gonna grow," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
HealthDay

HealthDay

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

