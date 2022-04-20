ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts warn to stop filling bird feeders amid bird flu outbreak: Report

By Joseph Ostapiuk
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak that has swept across the country and ravaged commercial and backyard poultry flocks has prompted experts to recommend people immediately stop filling their bird feeders to help blunt the spread of the bird flu. “In areas with...

FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Birds#Bird Feeders#Bird Flu#Bird Species#Flu Symptoms#Public Health#Hpai#The Raptor Center
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
My Magic GR

Bird Flu Is So Bad DNR Is Asking You Not Use Your Bird Feeder This Year

The avian flu that is also known as bird flu has been detected in Michigan and the Department of Natural Resources is suggesting you not use your bird feeder. Bird flu is actually called avian influenza. Bird flu is a virus that affects birds and other animals. The virus can cause widespread illness and death among birds. Bird flu usually starts naturally in wild aquatic birds but when the virus spreads to domestic chickens and turkeys they can get wiped out.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHSV

Farmers wary as bird flu outbreaks increase across U.S.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Outbreaks of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza have increased across the U.S. over the last few weeks. In particular, there have been a number of outbreaks in the mid-west and on the east coast. There have been very few detections in Virginia so far,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHO 13

Bird exhibits banned at Iowa fairs due to avian flu outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa – In a move designed to protect Iowa’s poultry flocks and the state’s agriculture economy, officials are canceling all live bird exhibitions at fairs. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the order Wednesday because of the spread of the avian flu in the state. It means any live bird […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Bird flu outbreaks a growing concern amongst Iowa agriculture industry

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Thursday the Iowa Department of Agriculture identified Buena Vista County’s 3rd confirmed case of bird flu. Thursday’s outbreak in the commercial turkey operation marks the 6th outbreak in Iowa since March 1st. Wednesday the Iowa Department of Agriculture announced it would be canceling bird...
IOWA STATE
BobVila

A Deadly Bird Flu Is Spreading—What Does This Mean for Your Backyard Flock?

Recently, the Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) branch of the United States Department of Agriculture, announced that a highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in both backyard chicken flocks and commercial poultry. This particular strain of bird flu, HPAI A(H5), spreads quickly. It was first detected in wild birds such as raptors and water fowl back in January and has since been identified in more than 30 states. According to the APHIS, wild birds can show no signs of illness while carrying the disease during migration, putting domestic poultry and other birds at risk. Not only can it be spread from direct contact with an infected bird, but it can also make birds ill if they come into contact with materials, tools, or surfaces that a sick bird has contaminated.
AGRICULTURE
