Experts warn to stop filling bird feeders amid bird flu outbreak: Report

Recently, the Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) branch of the United States Department of Agriculture, announced that a highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in both backyard chicken flocks and commercial poultry. This particular strain of bird flu, HPAI A(H5), spreads quickly. It was first detected in wild birds such as raptors and water fowl back in January and has since been identified in more than 30 states. According to the APHIS, wild birds can show no signs of illness while carrying the disease during migration, putting domestic poultry and other birds at risk. Not only can it be spread from direct contact with an infected bird, but it can also make birds ill if they come into contact with materials, tools, or surfaces that a sick bird has contaminated.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO