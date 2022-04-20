ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Unvaccinated Kids Were Twice as Likely to End up in Hospital During Omicron Surge

HealthDay
HealthDay
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNva2_0fEnEtHO00

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 9 in 10 children ages 5-11 who were hospitalized for COVID-19 from mid-December to late February were unvaccinated, a rate that was two times higher than for vaccinated children, a new government study shows.

Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that about one-third of hospitalized children in that age group had no underlying medical conditions and one-fifth were admitted to intensive care.

The study included about 400 children, ages 5-11, admitted to hospitals in 14 states during the winter Omicron variant surge. The hospitals serve about 10% of the nation's population.

Among the children who tested positive for the virus before or during their hospitalization, three-quarters were admitted primarily for COVID, rather than other illnesses, the CDC said.

The findings are the latest to show that vaccines reduce children's risk of hospitalization due to COVID-19, even though the shots are less effective against Omicron, the New York Times reported.

The study also suggests that racial disparities in vaccinations may be putting Black children at greater risk for severe COVID.

About a third of unvaccinated children were Black -- the most of any racial group -- and Black children accounted for about one third of hospitalizations, even though 2020 census data shows that they make up about 14% of children ages 5-11, the Times reported.

Only seven states and Washington, D.C., report race data for vaccinated children from 5 to 11, the Times said. In most of those states, Black children were inoculated at lower rates than white children, an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation found earlier this month.

Among all ages, Black Americans are less likely than white Americans to be vaccinated, the Times said.

"Increasing vaccination coverage among children, particularly among racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19, is critical to preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization and severe outcomes," the CDC study authors wrote.

As in adults, Omicron appears to be causing less serious illness in children than the Delta variant. However, Omicron is very contagious and has infected so many children that their hospitalization rates were higher during the Omicron surge, the agency explained.

Only about a third of U.S. children ages 5-11 have received at least one COVID-19 shot, which is the lowest rate of any age group. And there's been a significant slowdown in the pace of vaccinations among children in that age group in recent weeks, the Times reported.

More information

Visit Johns Hopkins Medicine for more on kids and COVID.

SOURCES: CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, April 19, 2022; New York Times

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

BA.2 COVID variant symptoms to look out for

COVID-19 is nowhere near what it was during the peak of the omicron variant over the winter, but the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant is here and cases are rising. BA.2, also referred to as the stealth omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Hospital#Kaiser Family Foundation#Covid#Healthday News#The New York Times
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

Positive Test After Your COVID-19 Booster? What You Need to Know

The development of vaccines against COVID-19 has played a big role in helping reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases. But the time is approaching when a first dose isn’t enough anymore. Booster shots are common with many vaccines and can help your immune system develop added protection against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Use of at-home Covid tests surged during the omicron wave, CDC finds

The omicron variant wave in the United States triggered a sharp increase in the use of at-home Covid-19 tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Researchers compared the use of the at-home tests among people reporting Covid-like symptoms during the delta wave, occurring from August to December, and during the omicron wave, which began in mid-December but has receded over the last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy