Find various native plants, vegetable starts and other horticultural items across the regionSpring is the season for plant sales, coming up in April and May across Clackamas County. Oak Grove Garden Club The Oak Grove Garden Club's annual plant sale at Risley Landing Gardens, will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 30 at 16295 S.E. River Forest Place, Oak Grove. Browse the wide variety of potted plants both large and small raised in local gardening conditions. Take a chance on the raffle for a selection of gift baskets specially created for gardeners, and explore Garden Treasures...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 42 MINUTES AGO