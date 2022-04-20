ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly $400k coming to Central Illinois for safer sidewalks

By Gretchen Teske
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Getting students to school safely is the goal of the Illinois Department of Transportation. Wednesday, $12.3 million in grants to help with the health and safety of students walking and biking to school was announced. Locally, the...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
B100

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois to cut a check for 90 percent of taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Gov. J.B Pritzker promised tax relief in this year’s budget. Part of that relief will come in the form of a check directly to your mailbox. Unlike the stimulus checks sent out by the Federal government in the early stages of the pandemic, the state’s plan will scale based on a person’s tax filings.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Illinois is taxing taxes

Illinois politicians must think we are really a dumb bunch, they just passed legislation that requires every gas pump in the Land of Lincoln to bear a sticker telling us that the state could be screwing us over even worse at the gas pump.    Of course, they don't phrase it that honestly. They are quite literally giving us their 2-cents' worth. Illinois will still have the second-highest gasoline taxes in the nation - but, hey, our politicians are putting off a 2-cent-a-gallon tax hike scheduled for July 1 until Jan. 1, 2023.   Let's say in July, I were to pull into a service station to fill my pickup with fuel and I spend $100. (I spent that much two weeks ago - the most I've paid in my life at a gas pump.) The legislature wants me to know life could be much worse.  If they hadn't put off the tax increase, I could have paid $100.40.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ramp closes at I-57, I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed another ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 on Monday. The ramp from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 will be closed for five days in order for crews to construct temporary pavement. Drivers wanting to take this route are being detoured to Market […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Government Technology

Will a Major Earthquake Hit St. Louis and the Metro-East?

(TNS) - Do you have a question about U.S. history, popular culture, celebrities, trivia, other topics you are curious about in this wondrous world of ours? Please send your questions to newsroom@bnd.com and we'll try to find the answers. Here's today's topic:. Were you awakened by the 2008 earthquake centered...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington parking deck eyed for Connect Transit stop

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new bus station may be coming to downtown Bloomington. Bloomington-Normal’s Connect Transit is keeping its options open for a new downtown transfer center after plans for the old Pantagraph building came in over budget. “Worst case scenario was about $40 million, and we...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois says do not put out bird feeders, birdbaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state biologists are warning residents against using bird feeders and birdbaths this year, as a wave of bird flu makes its way across the country. The virus spreads where birds congregate. Twenty-seven million chickens and turkeys in 26 states have been slaughtered to slow the spread of the Avian Flu, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

IDOT work on Route 143 begins Monday

HIGHLAND -- Intermittent lane closures of Illinois Route 143 between U.S. 40 in Highland and Main Street/Baumann Road in Pierron beginning on Monday, April 25 weather permitting.
WCIA

Ambulance service back in service after 4 years

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — After a four-year pause, the Mattoon Fire Department is once again running an ambulance service Ambulances were placed back in service at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The City of Mattoon originally took the service away to save money, but in November, the fire department won a legal challenge that forced the […]
MATTOON, IL
The Telegraph

$10 million appropriated for scenic byway

MARYVILLE - To enhance destinations for residents and visitors along the Illinois border of the Mississippi River, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, secured $10 million in state investments to improve the region's infrastructure, outdoor recreation opportunities and interpretive sites. "Illinois' Riverbend Region is an economic driver for tourism development throughout the Metro East," Crowe said. "With this state investment, we can attract visitors to the area to learn about our rich history while also enjoying time with their loved ones, eating at our restaurants, shopping in our small businesses and utilizing our local lodging."
ALTON, IL

