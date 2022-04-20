ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Judge mulls delay in corner-crossing trial, rejects ‘gag order’

Apr 20, 2022
WYOMING -- A judge in Rawlins on April 15 rejected a motion to dismiss criminal trespass charges against four hunters accused of corner crossing but said she would consider requests to delay their trial. Carbon County Circuit Court Judge Susan Stipe said the outcome of a separate, ongoing civil...

