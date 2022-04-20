ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Money Announced For New York Water Infrastructure Projects

By Andrew Kane
wnynewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in grants to various water projects across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul says the projects across the...

