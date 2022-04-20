ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp has returned to the stand for testimony in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he says berated and attacked him constantly during their short-lived marriage.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, Depp said Heard would demean him and sometimes slap or shove him.

Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp on Wednesday began to address Heard’s accusations in detail, saying they were false and that he has never hit a woman.

He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard is expected to testify later in the Virginia trial.

