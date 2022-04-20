ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp attends ribbon cutting for new Quitman County Library

By Sakura Gray
 2 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp continued his tour of the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday, ushering in a new chapter for Georgetown residents.

The governor cut the ribbon on Quitman County’s new public library, closing the book on a project years in the making.

As the community celebrated the ribbon cutting, they also celebrated the start of a new chapter for students in Georgetown.

This project has been on the radar since 2011, but it was brought to fruition in Governor Kemp’s first year in office back in 2019.

Three years later, the Kemps and two of their daughters were among the first to head inside the building.

Governor Kemp says he looks forward to seeing the many generations of Georgians who will benefit from this new facility.

“Well it’s what I ran on, strengthening rural Georgia.. Projects like this and good learning experiences, great job opportunities all across our state no matter what your zip code is.. It’s important to us and it’s why we wanted to be here today,” said Gov. Kemp.

Courtroom weddings: Couples flock to Muscogee County to tie the knot

The Kemps brought a book very special to them, titled “Hey Georgia.”

The book was written by former UGA football star Malcolm Mitchell and inspired by Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp. It describes all of the things the Peach State has to offer — a message Marty Kemp hopes will resonate with readers at the new library.

“It’s just great to have kids in here reading and learning and that’s so important and that’s so important because it’ll help them in life and in all aspects they have,” said Marty Kemp.

Doors are now open to the public, and the Library Committee hopes its a place all community members feel welcome.

“A dream come true we have made it to the finish line as far as this project because we wanted to make sure that all persons in Quitman County– young or old, school aged or not had a new library to utilize,” said Carvel Lewis, Chairman of the Library Board and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

The colorful collection of books will now be at the fingertips of Quitman County readers.

To check out books, use the internet, use the computer, this is a full service working library.

The library stands on the same street as the K-12 school, and right across from the recreation department.

