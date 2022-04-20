ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHA News: Don't Go Bananas – But Maybe Eat One

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDWgP_0fEnCOQd00

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- On the screen, bananas are a menace. Just ask Charlie Chaplin, Bugs Bunny or anyone who's played Mario Kart.

In your diet, though, bananas can be a boon. Experts have a bunch of reasons to like them and see only a few ways the elongated yellow fruit could cause your health to slip.

"They're rich in nutrients and fiber," said Colleen Spees, associate professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. "They're delicious. They're inexpensive. They're all the right things."

They're the world's most popular fruit and have been cultivated for perhaps 10,000 years. Some scholars think the tempting fruit in the Biblical Garden of Eden sounds more like a banana than an apple. Bananas turn up in religious traditions from around the world.

Banana trees are actually herbs, and the fruit is technically a berry. A "bunch" refers to the cluster of bananas as harvested. A small cluster of bananas is a "hand," and an individual banana is a "finger."

Whatever you call them, bananas are noted for being a good source of potassium, Spees said. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one medium banana provides 375 milligrams. That's about 11% of the recommended daily potassium for a man and 16% for a woman.

"Potassium is a mineral that is vital for heart health, especially in terms of blood pressure management," Spees said. (It's true other foods – including lima beans and beet greens – are higher in potassium, she said, "but how many people are eating the greens of beets?") Bananas also are a source of magnesium (32 mg), beneficial phytochemicals and antioxidants.

One medium banana, which contains 113 calories, also has about 5 grams of total dietary fiber, which helps people feel full. And the fiber in bananas has "really interesting" qualities, Spees said.

Unripe and slightly unripe bananas contain resistant starch, which serves as prebiotic fiber. These indigestible prebiotics serve as food for probiotics, the "good" microbes that live in the gut. These beneficial gut bacteria are essential for digestion and have been linked to immunity, brain health and more.

As a banana ripens, the resistant starch is broken down into natural sugars, Spees said. "That's why a riper banana is a little bit sweeter than a slightly unripe banana."

Certain special situations call for caution, she said.

Although bananas, like most fruit, can be part of a healthy dietary pattern for people with uncontrolled diabetes, a medium banana has about 26 grams of carbohydrates, which must be a consideration for people on strict diets.

People with late-stage kidney failure need to closely monitor potassium consumption. Foods high in potassium also can interfere with some medications for high blood pressure and heart failure. It certainly would take more than one banana to raise potassium levels to a dangerous level for the average person, Spees said. But she recommends anyone with medical conditions or concerns check with their primary care physician to see if bananas are safe for them.

What's problematic, though, is to assume slipping them into a banana split or banana bread makes those desserts healthy, she said. The same can be said for banana chips.

"Most banana chips are actually dried and fried," Spees said. "And some of them are coated with either an oil or a syrup that then contributes a significant source of added sugars, calories and fats."

But bananas work well at thickening and sweetening smoothies, Spees said. "If you're mixing a frozen banana with, say, Greek yogurt, frozen berries and other healthy ingredients, that's great."

Part of the banana's beauty, she said, is its convenience. In the morning, it can be sliced and added to whole-wheat cereal. Later in the day, "it's a great snack." Some people enjoy bananas with nut butters or mixed with yogurt.

So at the end of the day, for most people, her tally firmly favors the banana. Spees supports the idea of eating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables and said "absolutely, bananas fit in that rainbow."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Michael Merschel, American Heart Association News

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
RECIPES
KXAN

Best protein shake for weight gain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated specifically to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
FITNESS
Allrecipes.com

6 Fruits and Vegetables You Shouldn't Peel — And 6 You Should

You're probably used to reaching for your vegetable scraper or paring knife to prep fresh produce before you eat it. Yet, it turns out, the peels our moms and grandmothers taught us to toss are not only edible but also tasty and nutritious. Here are six foods you can forget about peeling — and six you still need to peel.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Banana Bread#Aha#Frozen Banana
WTOP

Foods to toss when starting a new diet

This time, it’ll be different. How many times have you said that to yourself when starting a new diet? If it’s been more than once, then you already know that starting out on the right foot when launching a new diet can help propel you into longer-term improvements in health habits. Cleaning out the kitchen to make space for a new approach to food is a great place to start.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
TODAY.com

10 plant-based foods nutritionists eat every week

If you could improve your diet in one step, eating more plant-based foods would be at the top of the list. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes are rich in phytochemicals, which may help fight cancer and heart disease. They’re also full of fiber to make you feel full and nourished, which can help with weight loss.
NUTRITION
Real Simple

Can You Eat Leftover Deviled Eggs? Here's What the USDA Says

If you're making deviled eggs this Easter, chances are, no matter how delicious they taste, you're going to have some left over. While you may be tempted to toss any uneaten eggs in the trash, we're here to tell you that leftover deviled eggs are perfectly safe to eat. However, there are some guidelines you should follow to keep your deviled eggs as fresh as possible.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

Jackfruit Is The Vegan Superfood That Will Make You Forget Meat

A vegan delight that is popularly found in South Asia, Jackfruit is the superfood that everyone is talking about. The fruit that is very commonly known as the “fake meat” in the west, Jackfruit traces its roots back to our very own backyard. And because we love making...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why You Should Use Oil-Packed Tuna For Your Tuna Salad

Everybody puts their own twist on tuna salad. Popular varieties include the classic deli mayo and celery version and Vietnamese bánh mì-style (via Kitchn). Some may even prefer Rachael Ray's tuna salad recipe which has an unexpected ingredient. Part of tuna salad's popularity is that it's just so...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bangor Daily News

Turns out, opossums don’t really like eating ticks

It’s not that Griffin Dill has anything against opossums. The director of the University of Maine Tick Lab just wants to set the record straight: North America’s only marsupial is not a tick-eating machine gobbling up thousands of the parasites in a single meal. In fact, it turns...
MAINE STATE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy