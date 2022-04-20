ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse city crews to pick up bundled brush next week

By Mike Tighe
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
(News 8 Now photo)

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse city crews will pick up bundled brush for a week, from Monday through April 29.

Brush must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to ensure that it is picked up when crews are in the area, according to a news release.

Brush is defined as branches and tree limbs with diameters from a quarter inch to 8 inches and less than 4 feet long. The brush must be bundled with cotton string and not weigh more than 50 pounds.

Crews will not pick up anything larger than those dimensions or piles with leaves, grass clippings and other debris mixed into it. They will not lug logs, stumps and root balls.

La Crosse residents may haul brush throughout the season to the city’s drop-off site on Isle la Plume. Continued from 2021, a permit sticker will be required to use the Brush & Yard Waste site. You can fill out an application online or fill out an application at the yard waste site with the attendant.

Waste site hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Recent headlines on News 8 Now

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

