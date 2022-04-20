ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BZ Chart Of The Day: Netflix Stock Breaks Long-Term Support

By Mark Putrino
 2 days ago
Sometimes, markets have memories. Unfortunately for shareholders of Netflix, Inc. NFLX, that isn’t the case today. A market memory refers to a long-term support or resistance...

5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $177.58 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $2,887.20 Friday and lower by 12.12% over the trailing month. The move lower for Amazon is likely in sympathy with the broader market as U.S. indices have also fallen on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.
Wall Street Gives Up On Netflix as Its Favorite Stock: Now What?

Downgrades, stock price cuts and colorful language – that was Wall Street’s reaction to Netflix’s surprise first-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers and bigger second-quarter user drop forecast of an additional 2 million users. At least a couple of analysts also said a day after the streaming giant’s earnings that Netflix is not their favorite stock idea anymore. And much discussion in reports focused on new Netflix initiatives, such as a crackdown on password sharing and a planned lower-priced advertising-supported subscription tier. In early trading, the stock was down 30 percent at $244.01.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported...
Is Netflix Stock a Buy Now?

Netflix’s stock dropped to its lowest levels in more than three years after the company delivered its first-quarter earnings report. It blames that slowdown on competition, shared passwords, and Russia -- and it doesn’t expect to break out of its rut anytime soon. You’re reading a free article...
Netflix’s Cratering Stock Drags Down Its Rivals Too

In the early 2010s, CNBC’s Jim Cramer coined the “FANG” acronym, anointing a new class of tech powerhouses — Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Netflix and Google — that Wall Street would be compelled to follow.   But on Wednesday, the day after the streamer disclosed it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade — and forecasted losses in the millions during the second quarter — Netflix’s reputation as a top-performing stock appeared to shatter. The company’s shares tumbled more than 35 percent, and schadenfreude ensued in some entertainment industry corners, with I-told-you-so’s on offer from executives who’d expressed...
Stock Market Today: Netflix's Epic Crash Clips Nasdaq

The earnings calendar was front and center Wednesday as a mixed session for the broader indexes was easily overshadowed by a plunge in of Wall Street's most notable mega-caps. Netflix (NFLX) suffered its worst single-day decline in 18 years – a 35.1% nosedive eroding roughly $55 billion in market value – triggered by the company's first quarterly subscriber loss since 2011.
Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 mln loss as shares tumble

April 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix (NFLX.O) on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing...
