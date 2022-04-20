Planet Fitness plans to open 2nd State College location. This one will be downtown

To accommodate older shoppers and others who have health conditions that make them vulnerable to crowded places, some retailers have adjusted their shopping hours. Many stores set senior shopping hours during the pandemic, and while some have reverted to regular hours for everyone, others have maintained a shopping schedule to help protect older adults. Those with special hours allow older buyers to enter during quiet times when fewer people are in stores. These hours typically occur at the beginning of the day, sometimes starting as early as 6 a.m. Before going to senior shopping hours in your area, it is a good idea to call and verify that the location is still offering the special shopping times for seniors.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO