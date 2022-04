Do you consider yourself a well-adjusted, functioning adult who enjoys a night of live entertainment? Or are you the type of person who turns up to a comedy gig four Malbecs deep, and decides to sit in the front row to have an in-depth chat with your mate about how bad your boss’s BO is? Maybe you don’t like waiting for a break. Instead, you’d rather stand up and loudly announce you need a wee, making the entire row stand up as you squeeze by, vigorously scratching your backside? At the end of a show, do you use your hands to throw popcorn across the room rather than smacking them together to create a pleasant clapping sound?

