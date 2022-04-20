Tim Tebow to make appearance in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tim Tebow will speak at a youth encouragement event in Johnson City next month.

Tebow is listed as the keynote speaker for the “There is Hope” event at Freedom Hall Civic Center on May 15.

The event will be presented by 4thirTEEN , an organization that focuses on providing support to those between the ages of 13 and 21 years old. The organization’s name is derived from Philippians 4:13, which reads, “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with games, door prizes, and music. At 6 p.m., the main event will get underway with music and words of encouragement by Tebow. After the event, a team will be available with information and resources.

Tickets can be purchased online .

Both adult (26 years and older) and student (ages 4–25 years) tickets are currently $10 through April 30. Ticket prices will increase to $10 for students and $50 for adults on May 1. Admission is free for children younger than 3 years.

