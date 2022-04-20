ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Wire 7-round mock draft: Houston goes with Ikem Ekwonu, Kyle Hamilton, RBs

By John Hunter Crumpler
The Houston Texans are officially eight days away from the 2022 NFL Draft. General Manager Nick Caserio will have five picks in the top-100 and two selections in the top-15 to try to put a more competitive roster around new head coach Lovie Smith.

Caserio has a multitude of ways to improve the team over his 11 selections fortunately. They can focus on building the defense, the hallmark of Smith, or could try to amplify the talent around second year quarterback Davis Mills.

Here, the Texans Wire tries to project the full seven-round slate here in a draft that would serve to give Smith his foundational defensive pieces while greatly building the probability of Mills to succeed this season. Per usual, there are no trades in this mock draft.

Round 1 (No. 3 overall) — G-T Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sij7b_0fEnAUYB00
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

In this scenario, with Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux the first two players off the board Caserio roles the dice on potentially the draft’s safest offensive player.

Ekwonu represents an immediate starter at the left guard position alongside A.J. Cann and Justin Britt with the chance to become a truly foundational piece of the offensive line. He’s a ferocious blocker that plays with high energy and has the frame and strength to become one of the NFL’s best guards.

The team-first competitor could play a huge role in creating the run game that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is preaching as the cornerstone of his offense. Additionally, he’ll only help Davis Mills in avoiding any collapsing pockets from the interior. Low bust, high ceiling and high character; Caserio starts off the new era of Texans football with Ikem Ekwonu.

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) — S Kyle Hamilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jUvs_0fEnAUYB00
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Speaking of low bust, high ceiling and high character, Houston capitalizes on the league overthinking the best player in the draft with the 13th overall pick. Hamilton is suffering an unprecedented draft fall due to concerns over the importance of his position and a weaker 40-time. Fortunately, Caserio knows better.

Hamilton comes in as the team’s immediate most talented defensive player and with the diverse skillset to transform the secondary. The 6-4 safety will serve a huge role in stopping the run and be a great asset in Lovie Smith’s ball-hawking emphasis as a phenomenal safety in zone.

Hamilton is the type of talent & character that could captain the defense as a rookie and should have a chip on his shoulder after the over-scrutinization of the draft process. This pick would be a home run for the future of Smith’s defense.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall) — WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YLsF_0fEnAUYB00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very likely that Caserio has his chance of multiple potential-first round talents that fell at a variety of positions. There may be a need to address the trenches but the value here is hard to ignore at wide receiver. The position is emerging as one of the premier needs of winning football teams and there are too many top-end talents to all go in the first round.

The 6-4 product from North Dakota State ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and flashed crazy potential while dominating at the Senior Bowl. He’d fit in perfectly alongside Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins with the ability to play at either boundary receiver spot. Watson has the speed to take the top off of defenses and the frame to win contested catches when asked to.

Generating the run will require a belief that the receiving group can legitimately hurt you if you oversell on the run. Watson goes a long way towards making this group dangerous.

Round 3 (No. 68 overall) — TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVT0j_0fEnAUYB00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The end of the second round and the top of the third will be a hot spot for the run on tight ends to begin. Pep Hamilton’s running game will rely heavily on two-tight-end sets and the team is in desperate need of a strong blocker alongside Brevin Jordan at the position group.

McBride may be the best at the position group this year and offers Houston a tight end that can do it all. He’s a tenacious blocker with good route running skills and likely the team’s No. 1 tight end from his arrival. McBride won’t tip the Texans hand towards whether plays are run or pass and he has the potential to evolve into the type of tight end that is dominating the league today.

Other than running back, Ekwonu, McBride and Watson give Hamilton the foundational pieces to make his offense work. Now, Caserio can turn his attention towards solidifying the defense and polishing the run game.

Round 3 (No. 80 overall) — LB Channing Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isVGg_0fEnAUYB00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 Georgia defense was potentially the best in college football history. In fact, there was so much talent in a collectively great scheme that evaluating the players has become somewhat of a challenge within a vacuum.

Tindall is one of the more difficult reads. He wasn’t a starter in 2021 but finished third on the team with 67 tackles and chipped in 5.5 sacks. Tindall is an aggressive 6-2, 230-pound linebacker than ran a blazing 4.45 at the NFL combine. He would likely have to play some special teams to start but would be in a perfect position to learn from Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey during his rookie campaign.

Caserio has a clear affinity for depth at the linebacker position. Here, Houston takes a swing on a talented player that could develop into a high-end Will linebacker in due time.

Round 4 (No. 107 overall) — DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgbYk_0fEnAUYB00
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

For Smith’s defense to be guaranteed improvement in 2022, the rush from the front 4 will almost certainly have to improve. Nowhere is this more needed than at the defensive end position opposite of third year breakout player Jonathan Greenard.

Sanders projects as a designated pass-rusher as a rookie with room to grow into more as he works with an NFL coaching staff. He’s the type of long frame that NFL teams tend to bet on and has good experience coming from a Cincinnati team that over performed in 2021. Day 3 picks are for depth and Houston owes it to themselves to bring more pass rushers into the building, Caserio does just that here.

Round 4 (No. 108 overall) — RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rL5r_0fEnAUYB00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Fans will be clamoring for a running back in Houston as soon as Day 1 wraps up in Las Vegas. However, for maximum value extraction, the Texans will be best situated to wait until Day 3 to pounce on a running back. The class is a deep one that offers a variety of skillsets depending on what GM’s value.

In the fourth round, a great target is Pierce. Pierce made a career being a toughed-nose, in-between the tackles runner. He had 13 tackles as a senior at Florida and many believe he was relatively under-utilized as a Gator.

The Senior Bowl standout joins the Texans with a chance to emerge at the top of the depth chart and in a scheme that offers far more opportunity than he saw his senior season.

Round 6 (No. 183 overall) — S Verone McKinley, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hovi3_0fEnAUYB00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley was a surprising junior declare from Oregon earlier this spring. Many expected the safety to return for his senior season in Eugene but nevertheless he is draft eligible.

The Texans are best suited to see if they can find two new safeties during the draft and McKinley offers the chance for a great pairing with Hamilton if he develops to the best of his potential. He had 77 tackles his senior season for the Ducks and 11 interceptions over the course of his college career.

McKinley would compete immediately for playing time opposite Hamilton and have a chance to learn from Eric Murray and Jonathan Owens in the meantime.

Round 6 (No. 205 overall) — DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnEAb_0fEnAUYB00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There was a point in the draft process where Kendrick was largely considered a Day 2 lock. He had a fantastic season for the Georgia Bulldog defense and had also looked good during his time with the Clemson Tigers. Unfortunately, the draft process hasn’t been kind towards Kendrick.

The character concerns that led to his dismissal from Clemson and relatively poor athletic testing have sent Kendrick tumbling down draft boards. He possesses neither the speed nor frame to project as a high-end corner at the NFL level. However, his college production and the relative state of the Houston secondary suggest he’s worth the gamble for Houston this late.

Round 6 (No. 207 overall) — RB Abram Smith, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiS0r_0fEnAUYB00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The running back room is bad in Houston. Even with the addition of Marlon Mack and now Dameon Pierce, the team could use some more throws at the dart board as they try to become a run first team. Smith transitioned to running back for his senior year at Baylor and proceeded to run for a stunning 1,600 yards during his senior campaign. He runs with the tenacity you would expect from a former linebacker and has the straight-line speed necessary to succeed at the NFL level.

Smith is the perfect gamble late for Caserio with a legitimate chance to stick on the roster and see snaps during 2021.

Round 7 (No. 245 overall) — S Smoke Monday, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0661wt_0fEnAUYB00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

With their final selection, Caserio takes a certified special teamer during the seventh round. Monday would contribute immediately to the punt and kickoff units and is a ferocious tackler when tasked. He had 63 tackles during his senior year for the Tigers but would need to develop in coverage for a chance to make the roster.

Ultimately, Smoke’s awesome name and a great skillset on special teams give him the making of a late rounder worth taking a flier on. He may have to change positions at the NFL level but projects are what Day 3 is all about.

