Constructing Solidarity: An Interview with Olúfemi O. Táíwò

By Rithika Ramamurthy
nonprofitquarterly.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released another report, which stated that the time to act to avoid imminent climate disaster is “now or never.” But what should this action look like? NPQ sat down with Olúfemi O. Táíwò, Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Georgetown University and...

nonprofitquarterly.org

