Palmer, MA

Hydraulic fluid cleanup conducted on Smith Street in Palmer

By Ashley Shook
 2 days ago

PALMER, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews have contained a hydraulic fluid spill on Smith Street in Palmer Wednesday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews worked to contain approximately six gallons of hydraulic fluid on Smith Street.

MAP: Smith Street in Palmer

In case of a spill of hazardous material that may contaminate the environment, your local fire department should be called immediately and then notify the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection . The Palmer Fire Department said MassDEP has been notified.

