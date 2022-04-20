ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mariachi fans can get sentimental at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance

By Kiko Martinez
San Antonio Current
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all the hopeless romantics in the San Antonio area. The award-winning and internationally recognized Mariachi Azteca de America will take center stage for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's sixth annual Noche de Romance. The group will perform several traditional Mexican love songs,...

