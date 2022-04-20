Mariachi fans can get sentimental at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance
By Kiko Martinez
Calling all the hopeless romantics in the San Antonio area. The award-winning and internationally recognized Mariachi Azteca de America will take center stage for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's sixth annual Noche de Romance. The group will perform several traditional Mexican love songs,...
The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) return to First Baptist Church for the first in a slate of three concerts presented by the recently founded MOSAS Performance Fund. On Thursday and Friday, the striking symphony musicians will perform a program featuring Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino Overture,...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The fun and flavorful food scene here in Alamo City has something for everyone, including some authentic Mexican food and drinks. Located three hours north of the border, it should come as no surprise that San Antonio has some truly great Mexican restaurants. Many of these are family owned and have been around for a while.
There was plenty of nutzo news this week, but it seems like Current readers gravitated to the positive. Our two most-read news stories were about three high-profile San Antonians landing on Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world and a 7-year-old Alamo City boy with very pinchable cheeks earning the world record for being the youngest professional mariachi singer.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio icon known as ‘Hispanic Elvis’ received his final blessing and goodbye on Saturday. His funeral service was held at the Hillcrest Funeral Home and it was attended by many family members and friends. George Cisneros tells KSAT his brother was hospitalized...
Cancelled Fiestas, waning tourist traffic, rising food costs: The last two years have been a bummer for the San Antonio restaurant community. It amazes us that they still manage to serve so much everyday joy. That's why we are thrilled to give a little of that glow back. Our nominees...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz visits a stunning and enormous art display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. It took the artist nearly 10 years to finish, and is a visual representation of the influences on Hispanic culture. To see more stories Celebrating...
San Antonio has a list of unbeatable duos. There's chained chairs to Broadway sidewalks and Fiesta, barbacoa and Sundays, and camping at Brackenridge Park on Easter. The latter is returning after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic pause, reuniting families and San Antonio with one of it's most time-honored traditions. Frank Sanchez,...
Noche de Cabaret will honor Julie Bazan, the executive director of AHEC of the Mid Rio Grande Border Region, as LULAC Council #7 will bestow upon her the Higher Education Award for her work in the community.
New York’s talented all-woman mariachi band Flor De Toloache, celebrates Women’s History Month with the release of “Florecita Rock-ERA”, a compilation of unforgettable anthems inspired by the great rock classics, which left their mark on the group’s sound. Produced by Shae Fiol and Mireya Ramos, the album was...
Arts Center East’s 11th annual Artist Members Exhibit is on display through Saturday at 709 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. Gallery hours are today through Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Each year, Arts Center East dedicates one exhibit to its active artist members. The exhibit showcases members’ varied...
NEW YORK - Legendary hip hop DJ Kay Slay passed away this weekend following a battle with COVID. Radio station HOT 97 announced Keith Grayson's death on their website. Grayson's family released the following statement to the station. "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for...
Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., will offer free access to the Buell Children's Museum and the Helen T. White Galleries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 as part of its Community Access Day. In addition to free access, guests may...
Stetson Dance Hall, San Antonio's latest venue for boot scootin', will open its doors May 27, MySA reports. The new country and western bar has taken over space that housed Cooter Browns until its October 2020 closure. Stetson's will be helmed by the minds behind other Alamo City nightspots the Hangar, Stetson Bar and Stout House.
After having to push back the grand opening date multiple times, Roost New Braunfels, a chicken salad and deli restaurant, is set to open in New Braunfels next month. A grand opening is slated for May 28 on Memorial Day weekend. Roost New Braunfels will be giving away free Roost for a year, Roost Yeti's and more.
The three-day celebration will feature over 100 variations of tacos, as well as other authentic fare like guacamole, churros, and hot sauce, and you can feast like you're in Mexico. The vendors have yet to be announced, but you can expect to taste things like Pad Thai tacos, Classico’s Impossible...
DALLAS — Rapper T-Pain isn't feeling the love from Dallas after he showed in a Tik Tok video this week that his show on May 18 at The Factory in Deep Ellum had only sold 26% of available tickets. "What the f---, Dallas ... what are you doing? Y'all...
World-renowned violinist Wai Mizutani presents Opus 4 of The Lord of the Strings concert series with ”Dancing Through The Decades” Saturday, April 30, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.
The concert will feature special guest accomplished pianist Jordan Neiman and the Lakeside Dance Studio.
The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 11 and older. Tickets are free for children under 10, veterans and active duty military. Tickets may be purchased in advance at impactwsce.com or Eventbrite.com. They may also be purchased same day or by calling 406-212-9515.
Port Polson Players, in association with Mission Valley Friends of the Arts, presents the comedy classic “The Curious Savage” on two weekends.
The show plays April 22-24 and April 29-May 1 at Polson’s beautiful theater on the lake,
Curtain time Friday and Saturday evenings is 7:30 p.m, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Originally written in the 1950s, this clever and timely play features Ethel P. Savage, an elderly woman whose husband recently died and left her $10 million.
Playing against the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients, the avarice and vanity of “respectable" public figures examine human nature, parodying Ethel’s greedy offspring to comic perfection, right up to the surprise twist ending.
“The Curious Savage has a simple message that will warm hearts with humor, yet remind us all of what is truly important,” director Karen Lewing said. “It’s a true honor to be working with a cast of eleven veteran Port Polson Players to celebrate the opening of our 47th year.”
For reservations and information, call the Port Polson Players box office at 406-883-9212 or go to portpolsonplayers.com.
The 39th season of the Glacier Symphony and Chorale continues its celebration of the 25th anniversary of the leadership of Maestro John Zoltek as music director and conductor and will feature both the orchestra and chorale, as well as distinguished guest soloists in two weekend performances of monumental works in the classical music repertoire. The programs are composed of several of the greatest works by Gustav Mahler and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The annual Spring Festival of the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale will take place at the Performance Hall of Flathead High School Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1;...
