Young Thug Announces New Music With Cover Art

By Autumn Hawkins
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Young Thug music is coming! The ATL rapper posted what looks to be new cover art for an upcoming project Tuesday (April 19) night with the caption, “These past few weeks gave me so much to talk bout.. y’all ready??”. The image is of the rapper...

