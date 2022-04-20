ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Teen Court to award students with $10,000 in scholarships

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGq2G_0fEn96gy00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, 3 special student volunteers with the Midland Teen Court are receiving a major gift for all of their hard work. Midland Teen Court is awarding student volunteers of their choice with $10,000 in scholarships.

The students chosen to receive a scholarship will be recognized at Midland Legacy High School, at 12:30 pm in the library. Andrew Martinez, Shubhi Dhamija, and Brennon Fikes have volunteered for more than 70 jury duties combined. Andrew Martinez volunteered for 70 jury duties during his time being a part of Midland Teen Court, along with 16-year-old Shubhi Dhamija who volunteered for 19 jury duties as a teen attorney, and Brennon Fikes served as a juror 8 times. Each of the students listed above plans to enroll in a community college or university in the fall.

Midland Teen Court gives teens the opportunity to learn hands-on what it means to be an offender of the law and better understand our justice system. The purpose of Midland Teen Court is to provide positive opportunities to students who have cases and who volunteer to make sure that they have a successful future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Parents concerned about moldy food at some ECISD campuses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some Ector County ISD parents took to social media Tuesday saying their children were served a “moldy” breakfast and they were concerned about the incident. One mom wrote that her daughter said her breakfast was “black” and that the child began throwing up after school. “My son’s breakfast was the…same. Except he […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Midland, TX
Education
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
WVNews

3 individuals awarded scholarships through Hotsinpiller fund

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded three new scholarships. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Martinez
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Volunteers#College#Charity#Kmid Kpej#The Midland Teen Court#Shubhi#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was last seen Sunday morning.  MPD said Machuca left Midland April 3 to visit his mom in Andrews, but he never made it to his mom’s home. His vehicle, a 2009 black Chevy […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged for murder after body found in burning vehicle

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle. Authorities arrested Jorge Arredondo in connection to the murder of Teodoro Martinez, 37. According to a release, on March 25 a kidnapping was reported to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) around 12:23 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy