Midland Teen Court to award students with $10,000 in scholarships

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release, 3 special student volunteers with the Midland Teen Court are receiving a major gift for all of their hard work. Midland Teen Court is awarding student volunteers of their choice with $10,000 in scholarships.

The students chosen to receive a scholarship will be recognized at Midland Legacy High School, at 12:30 pm in the library. Andrew Martinez, Shubhi Dhamija, and Brennon Fikes have volunteered for more than 70 jury duties combined. Andrew Martinez volunteered for 70 jury duties during his time being a part of Midland Teen Court, along with 16-year-old Shubhi Dhamija who volunteered for 19 jury duties as a teen attorney, and Brennon Fikes served as a juror 8 times. Each of the students listed above plans to enroll in a community college or university in the fall.

Midland Teen Court gives teens the opportunity to learn hands-on what it means to be an offender of the law and better understand our justice system. The purpose of Midland Teen Court is to provide positive opportunities to students who have cases and who volunteer to make sure that they have a successful future.

