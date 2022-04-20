ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sean Quinn: Gardaí search former businessman's home

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardaí (Irish police) have carried out searches at the home of former billionaire businessman Sean Quinn in County Cavan. The operation is part of an investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and the wider border region. No arrests have been made. Officers based in Cavan and Monaghan...

www.bbc.com

PUBLIC SAFETY

