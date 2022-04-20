Crews rescue man from Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Emergency crews rescued a man on Lake Erie near Upper Edgewater Drive in Cleveland Wednesday morning.
The 31-year-old jumped into the water off Perkins Beach, according to the Cleveland Metroparks. He was previously reported missing to Cleveland police.Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old boy
The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
