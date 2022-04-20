ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Crews rescue man from Lake Erie in Cleveland

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Emergency crews rescued a man on Lake Erie near Upper Edgewater Drive in Cleveland Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old jumped into the water off Perkins Beach, according to the Cleveland Metroparks. He was previously reported missing to Cleveland police.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

