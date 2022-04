JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An escaped inmate from Louisiana crashed off Interstate 59 after a 15-mile chase with law enforcement Thursday, according to official reports. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, they were notified by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office that an escaped inmate, reportedly from a halfway house in New Orleans, was possibly traveling on Interstate 59 in the Troop J area around 11:30 a.m.

