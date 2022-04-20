ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil's sugarcane area fell 3.5% last season as soy, corn grow

By Marcelo Teixeira
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 20 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil switched 300,000 hectares of agricultural land from sugarcane to mostly soybeans and corn in the 2021/22 season that ended in March in the world’s largest sugar producer, as competition for land increased due to high prices for grains.

According to a report by government agency Conab released on Tuesday, the area planted with sugarcane in the country fell 3.5% in 2021/22 compared to the previous season to 8.32 million hectares (20.55 million acres).

Brazil’s sugarcane area has been falling since it reached a peak of 9.05 million hectares in 2016/17, according to Conab data.

“It is hard to match the profitability of planting soybeans and corn in the same area,” said Sergio De Zen, Conab’s director for agricultural policy. “That is why it is difficult (for the sugar industry) to expand or even to maintain current sugarcane area,” he said.

Most grain farmers in Brazil alternate planting of soybeans in the summer and corn in the winter in a lucrative rotation as prices for both are near record highs.

Sugar prices are also good currently, not far from a five-year peak hit in November.

In the report, the last for the 2021/22 sugar season, Conab said Brazil’s sugar production fell 15% from the previous crop to 35.05 million tonnes due to adverse weather and a smaller planted area.

Ethanol production from sugarcane fell 10% to 26.78 billion liters, but ethanol made from corn increased 15% to 3.47 billion liters as more corn ethanol plants come on stream in Brazil’s grain belt in the center-west.

Conab has yet to release an estimate for the new season sugar season that started in April. Other analysts expect a recovery in yields as rains improved compared with last year.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dairy giant Arla warns of supply issues unless farmers paid more

The UK's largest dairy has warned milk supplies could be under threat unless its farmers are paid more. The managing director of Arla Foods said costs are increasing at rates never seen before and that farmers can no longer cover their expenses. "Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘We are calling time on cheap milk’, says Arla boss as farmers’ costs soar

The UK boss of diary giant Arla has said that customers are likely going to face higher prices to buy a pint of milk, as farmers are being squeezed by soaring costs.“We are calling time on cheap milk,” Ash Amirahmadi told the PA news agency as the business set out its plan for the next five years.Farmers have been facing squeezed milk prices for years. In the last 10 years consumer prices have gone up 26% as a whole, Mr Amirahmadi said, but the price of milk has dropped by 7% in the same period.“This strategy is about improving the...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Slow start to U.S. planting threatens corn production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are off to a slow start in their corn planting this year and farmers in many key growing areas will likely remain sidelined for much of the next two weeks as the latest forecasts show showers and cool temperatures in the southern Midwest and Mississippi River Delta.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Ethanol#Sugar Industry#Conab
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Mashed

The Real Reason Egg Prices Are Rising

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

American Farmers May Face Billions in Losses Due to Dry Weather Conditions: Report

This year many farmers are fighting against dry weather. More than half of the United States has been affected by some level of drought. Even in places that are getting precipitation, it’s too wet and too cold to do much of anything. So, as the summer approaches and April continues to deliver strange weather to the states, folks should be ready for increasing prices, again.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Perennial rye crop shows potential for greener agriculture

Annual crops are the farmer's bread and butter, the crops they rely on most, but at least one type of perennial grain is proving much more beneficial to the environment. A crop of perennial rye absorbed a substantial amount of carbon dioxide, or CO2, a University of Alberta study showed, while an annual crop had no uptake of the greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real tumbles almost 4% on bets of aggressive Fed action

* Real hits 1-month low before pulling back * Yuan marks worst week since 2015 devaluation * Mexico's Banorte surges as it eyes Banamex (Updates to market close) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar April 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real shed nearly 4% on Friday, leading losses among major emerging market currencies, after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week sparked bets for big U.S. interest rate hikes this year. Equity markets across the globe and oil prices tumbled on Friday after Powell said on Thursday a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the U.S. central bank meets next month to approve what are expected to be a series of rate increases. The dollar vaulted to a more than two-year high against major currencies. The real tumbled to a near one-month low of 4.839 before pulling back slightly. The real has enjoyed a strong run this year, becoming the world's best performing major currency, boosted by soaring commodity prices and double-digit interest rates. But analysts point to impending risks from the onset of tightening cycles by developed-world central banks weighed against a more mature stage in emerging market monetary policy tightening. "What we may witness within the next few months is that some of those EM central banks which are approaching the end of their tightening cycles, which started way before the Fed, their currencies will struggle a little bit against the dollar," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London. The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies fell 0.5% and marked its worst weekly performance in seven. Another weak spot was China's yuan, which hit nine-month lows against the dollar in onshore trading. The currency recorded its worst week since a 2015 devaluation as COVID-19 lockdowns in several parts of China weighed on the economic outlook. Latin American currencies shed 2.0%, with the real weighing the most as political tensions ran high. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he would pardon an allied federal congressman whom the Supreme Court sentenced to nearly nine years in prison. The pardon has exacerbated tensions between the country's executive and judiciary branches, threatening a constitutional crisis during an election year when Bolsonaro is seeking a second term. Other Latin American currencies including the Chilean peso , Colombian peso, Peru's sol and Mexican peso weakened between 0.1% and 2.1%. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell 4.1%, with Brazil's Bovespa down 2.9%. Brazilian power company Eletrobras fell 4.0% after the country's audit court TCU postponed a ruling on its privatization for 20 days to study the plan. Meanwhile, Mexico's Banorte jumped 7.4% after the lender said "non-disclosure agreements" had been signed as a preliminary step toward a possible bid for Citigroup Inc's Citibanamex subsidiary. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1073.75 -1.21 MSCI LatAm 2444.50 -4.92 Brazil Bovespa 110590.55 -3.28 Mexico IPC 53243.16 -0.05 Chile IPSA 4869.39 -0.87 Argentina MerVal 92193.77 0.762 Colombia COLCAP 1614.75 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8015 -3.88 Mexico peso 20.2340 -0.37 Chile peso 835.4 -1.29 Colombia peso 3852.01 -2.13 Peru sol 3.768 -0.90 Argentina peso (interbank) 114.2300 -0.12 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)
WORLD
Reuters

Analyst raises Ukraine 2022/23 grain harvest, export forecast

KYIV (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Saturday raised its forecasts for Ukraine’s 2022/23 grain crop and exports due to a better than expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 41.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17 million tonnes of wheat and 18.5 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy