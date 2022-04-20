Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 6 miles southeast of Gem, or 11 miles east of Colby, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Rexford around 105 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 51 and 64. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-23 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT FOR EASTERN HAMILTON COUNTY At 1214 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Leoti to 9 miles south of Syracuse, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 144 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST KANSAS HAMILTON MORTON STANTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ELKHART, JOHNSON CITY, AND SYRACUSE.
Effective: 2022-04-23 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cimarron and northeastern Dallam Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Keyes to 12 miles east of Felt. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boise City, Keyes, Griggs and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-23 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove; Logan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in west central Kansas Northwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 104 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 13 miles north of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Gove around 130 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas near mile marker 85. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Major; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-22 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Wind speeds behind a cold front have decreases below high winds warning criteria.
Effective: 2022-04-23 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Eastern Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 106 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Elkhart to 5 miles southwest of Griggs to 9 miles northeast of Dalhart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Guymon, Stratford, Hooker, Goodwell, Gruver, Optima, Hough, Griggs, Eva, Morse, Conlen, Texhoma and Sturgis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
