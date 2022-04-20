ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Gov. Whitmer says saving Palisades is ‘top priority’

By Byron Tollefson, Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5kLv_0fEn8X9t00

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will do everything she can to keep Palisades, a nuclear power plant in southwest Michigan, open. The energy company that runs Palisades says it would like to shut down.

On Wednesday, Whitmer wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy saying it was “top priority” to keep Palisades open.

The nuclear energy facility in Covert Township employs 600 people. Whitmer wrote in her letter that Palisades is critical to regional economy and provides over 800 megawatts of clean energy, which is enough to power around 800,000 Michigan homes. It is currently licensed to operate until 2031.

READ: Gov. Whitmer’s letter to the U.S. Department of Energy about Palisades

The governor’s letter comes after the U.S. Department of Energy published guidance urging the federal government to use resources from the Civil Nuclear Credit program to keep the facility open. The CNC aims to prevent the premature retirement of existing nuclear plants that are still certified and safe to continue operations.

Palisades is in the process of being decommissioned because of financial distress and is scheduled to shut down May 31, when its current fuel supply runs out and power purchase agreement expires, according to the letter. Then it will be sold to Holtec Decommissioning International, with a closing date of June 30.

The governor wrote that the state has a “new path forward to save Palisades,” and that it has had conversations with the plant owner and leading nuclear operators who may be interested in buying Palisades and keeping it operational through its currently licensed date of 2031.

“I intend to do everything I can to keep this plant open, protect jobs, and expand clean energy production,” Whitmer wrote.

Michael Keegan, the co-chair of Don’t Waste Michigan , said he has been fighting to shut down the plant since 1986.

“The time is way overdue to shut it down,” Keegan said. “We have better cheaper reliable energy sources, we need to move to them. And this is just a political power play by Granholm and Gretchen Whitmer. It’s going to be an albatross, it’s going to be a millstone around their necks and this sucker cannot run.”

In a Wednesday statement, Entergy, the owner-operator of Palisades, emphasized that its focus remains on the “safe and orderly shutdown of the facility in May.” It acknowledged that Entergy has been contacted by government officials and will continue to have conversations with qualified nuclear merchant plant owners and operators who may want to purchase and continue operating the facility.

But with no formal proposal yet, Palisades remains on schedule for permanent shutdown.

Consumers Energy updates plan to go coal-free by 2025

“Entergy and its employees have been preparing for the orderly shutdown of Palisades since 2017, when we announced the plant would close in 2022,” the statement said.

Consumers Energy sold the plant to Entergy in 2007.

“If there was a way where Palisades could continue to deliver affordable and reliable energy for our customers in a way that makes sense for them for an affordability standpoint, Consumers Energy would be open to having those conversations with our partners,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Joshua Paciorek told News 8.

Entergy is in the process of moving more than 130 employees to other parts of its business or to retirement post-shutdown. It is also nearing the end of a two-year nuclear fuel operating cycle. Entergy did not order new nuclear fuel to keep the plant running past May because of the scheduled shutdown.

Although the plant is licensed to operate until 2031, Keegan said it needs to shut down now.

“The first rule when you find yourself in a hole, is to stop digging,” Keegan said. “So stop sending good money after bad chasing it down these avenues. What could you get for that money if you invest it elsewhere?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
City
Covert Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

Whitmer unveils plan for Michigan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim 2030 goals. Whitmer announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan along with Liesel Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), business owners, tribal leaders and students at a large solar array in Traverse City on Thursday, April 21.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Green Energy#Nuclear Power#The Civil Nuclear Credit#Cnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
protocol.com

Biden is bailing out nukes. He’ll need to do that and more.

Good day, and Happy Earth Day Eve to all who celebrate. Consider this email our gift to you, dear Protocol Climate reader. We love you just as much as we love the planet. (Was that too much? Sorry, but it’s true.) Today, we’re looking at the Biden administration’s nuclear bailout plan and the worst trend on Earth. Sorry, we’ll get you a puppy next year. We promise.
U.S. POLITICS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy