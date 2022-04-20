ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Dewey County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have begun decreasing and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue into the early morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
State
Texas State
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Cameron Parish, LA
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Iberia Parish, LA
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Kittson; Mahnomen; Norman; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Garfield; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Jefferson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Major; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Though winds will not be nearly as strong as Friday, critical fire weather conditions will persist Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico due to dry, windy, and unstable conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging between 8 to 13 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cimarron and northeastern Dallam Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1233 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles north of Keyes to 12 miles east of Felt. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Boise City, Keyes, Griggs and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 6 miles southeast of Gem, or 11 miles east of Colby, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Rexford around 105 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 51 and 64. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
SHERIDAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND EASTERN BACA COUNTIES At 1128 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coolidge to 13 miles east of Campo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Holly, Walsh and Stonington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BACA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iberia#Wind Advisory#Lower St Martin#Vermilion#Orange Counties
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Texas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 146 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER TEXAS
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be along and west of the I-25 Corridor early Saturday morning. * WHERE...Western El Paso County, eastern Huerfano County and Western Las Animas County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gove, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove; Logan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in west central Kansas Northwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 104 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 13 miles north of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Gove around 130 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas near mile marker 85. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Stanton, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Stanton; Stevens The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morton County in southwestern Kansas Southern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Grant County in southwestern Kansas Eastern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas Stevens County in southwestern Kansas Western Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Kendall to near Elkhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rolla, Feterita and Hugoton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FINNEY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy