Wind Advisory issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 6 miles southeast of Gem, or 11 miles east of Colby, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Rexford around 105 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 51 and 64. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

SHERIDAN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO