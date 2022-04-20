ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Every day is a constant battle with myself': Jimmie Allen shares emotional song about mental health

By Cillea Houghton
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen is getting honest through his music about his struggles with mental health. The singer shared a black-and-white video of himself on Instagram performing an acoustic rendition of an untitled song that takes listeners inside his head. In the lyrics,...

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Activity Every Day Improves Your Mental Health Over 50

Learning how to find balance in your life, and prioritize mental health, is a never ending battle. Whether you struggle with making boundaries at work or maintaining personal relationships, we can all afford to find more healthy ways to cope. It can be difficult to make time for ourselves, especially because we live in a society that celebrates productivity and hard work and shames making time for rest and self care. Regardless, finding time to recharge is key for feeling and being your best. Making it a habit each day to take a little time for yourself will go a long way. We asked psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling what one activity is that you can do everyday to take care of your mental health, especially as you age.
Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood Reacts to All the Attention for Her Legs!

Carrie Underwood was a big winner at the 2022 CMT Awards, taking home Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her song with Jason Aldean. “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Carrie backstage, where she dished on the win as well the attention that her super toned legs have been getting!
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Family goals! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have captured adorable moments with their three kids over the years. “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life,” Simpson told Us Weekly in May 2018. “Right now, my kids are in this amazing stage where I’m really listening to […]
Nicolas Cage says baby No. 3 is a girl: 'I'm thrilled'

April 22 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage says he's "thrilled" to be expecting a baby girl. The 58-year-old actor announced the sex of his unborn child with his wife, Riko Shibata, in a preview of the April 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new baby will be Cage's third...
Former Buckeye Miller opens up about mental health

When former Ohio State center Harry Miller announced his retirement from football this month due to mental health struggles, I don’t think this type of revelation was as alarming as it would have been, say, 15 years ago. Miller is a member of Generation Z, young people born between 1997 and 2012. More research has come out on this age cohort regarding their inner battles with mental health, stress and anxiety. Gen Zers have been categorized as “the most depressed generation,” according to a March 2021 study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and data from the American Psychological Association reported that only 45% of Gen Z consider their mental health as “very good” or “excellent.” A 2019 report from the American Psychiatric Association found that Gen Zers were “more likely” to need therapy than previous generations.
Thornaby mother raises awareness of rare condition after daughter's death

A mother is raising awareness and funds after her nine-month-old daughter died having been born with a rare genetic condition. Lisa Rogers' daughter Nancy was diagnosed with Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome (SLOS), a development disorder, when she was two months old. She said her daughter brought "so much love" to her family...
