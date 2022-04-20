'Every day is a constant battle with myself': Jimmie Allen shares emotional song about mental health

Learning how to find balance in your life, and prioritize mental health, is a never ending battle. Whether you struggle with making boundaries at work or maintaining personal relationships, we can all afford to find more healthy ways to cope. It can be difficult to make time for ourselves, especially because we live in a society that celebrates productivity and hard work and shames making time for rest and self care. Regardless, finding time to recharge is key for feeling and being your best. Making it a habit each day to take a little time for yourself will go a long way. We asked psychotherapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling what one activity is that you can do everyday to take care of your mental health, especially as you age.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO