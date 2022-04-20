Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Insecurities in Personal Letter: ‘I Still Find It Hard to Feel Like I’m Not Failing’

Click here to read the full article.

Shawn Mendes , like many other 20-somethings, does not have his life all figured out. In a lengthy Notes app message posted to his Twitter on Tuesday (April 19), the “When You’re Gone” singer was candid with his followers about his insecurities, which includes struggling to be his true self in the public eye and grappling with feeling accomplished enough in his already successful career.

“Sometimes I ask myself what it is and what is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes started off the note. “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth that they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide.”

The 23-year-old singer explained that he often finds himself fluctuating between intense emotions, and said he “constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning.” And while he wants to “show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks” — and does on some occasions — “most of the time its a struggle” for him to do so.

Mendes continued, “The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol. The truth is ALSO that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

After posting the note, the “When You’re Gone” singer reassured his fans that he is OK despite the self-doubt he expressed in his note, and revealed the purpose of sharing was to potentially help others who feel the way he does.

“I’m honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol,” Mendes tweeted. “And i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !!”

A fan replied to the singer’s note, writing, “this feels like a a hug from him.” The singer-songwriter replied, “im really glad, this is definitely a hug from me.”

