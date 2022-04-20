ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Insecurities in Personal Letter: ‘I Still Find It Hard to Feel Like I’m Not Failing’

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Shawn Mendes , like many other 20-somethings, does not have his life all figured out. In a lengthy Notes app message posted to his Twitter on Tuesday (April 19), the “When You’re Gone” singer was candid with his followers about his insecurities, which includes struggling to be his true self in the public eye and grappling with feeling accomplished enough in his already successful career.

“Sometimes I ask myself what it is and what is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes started off the note. “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth that they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide.”

The 23-year-old singer explained that he often finds himself fluctuating between intense emotions, and said he “constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning.” And while he wants to “show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks” — and does on some occasions — “most of the time its a struggle” for him to do so.

Mendes continued, “The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol. The truth is ALSO that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

After posting the note, the “When You’re Gone” singer reassured his fans that he is OK despite the self-doubt he expressed in his note, and revealed the purpose of sharing was to potentially help others who feel the way he does.

“I’m honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol,” Mendes tweeted. “And i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !!”

A fan replied to the singer’s note, writing, “this feels like a a hug from him.” The singer-songwriter replied, “im really glad, this is definitely a hug from me.”

See Mendes’ tweets below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Shawn Mendes Reveals His 'Truth' in Confessional Note

Shawn Mendes is sharing his "truth" and opening up about how overwhelmed he sometimes feels. In an open letter to fans shared Tuesday night, the "In My Blood" hitmaker admitted that he often feels like he is "either flying or drowning," and finds himself fearing that people "might think less of" him for being his true self.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Shawn Mendes Says He Worries Fans Will Think Less of Him If They 'See the Truth'

There was nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from expressing himself. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer gave his fans an update on his current feelings. “Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth,' I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” Mendes wrote in a message on his notes app, posted to Twitter. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Shawn Mendes
Page Six

Shawn Mendes admits having a hard time telling the truth about himself

There’s something holdin’ him back. Shawn Mendes admitted in a candid letter shared on Twitter Tuesday that he has a tough time being honest with his fans at times. “sometimes i ask myself what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth’ i feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” he began.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insecurities#Feeling This
People

Camila Cabello Rocks Multi-Colored Nails – and Not Much Else! – in Sultry Bubble Bath Photo

Camila Cabello is flaunting what her mama – and her manicurist – gave her!. The "Havana" singer, 25, posted a photo of herself lounging in a bubble bath while showing off her multi-colored nails on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing only a towel wrapped around her head, a stunning statement necklace, and long chain link earrings as she relaxed in the tub surrounded by lush greenery.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Makes Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Rare Photos Together

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, couldn’t keep their hands (or lips!) off each other while out in West Hollywood on April 14. In photos, which can be seen here, Miley and Maxx looked madly in love as they made out on the sidewalk. Miley rocked a backless black dress, which tied at the neck, and had her hair clipped back into a half ponytail. She wrapped her arms around Maxx’s neck as they kissed and nearby photographers snapped away.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a star-studded date night! The 32-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor attended CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California, on Friday night. A source tells ET that the two "came together and stayed close the whole night, but Joe also talked to...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Leona Lewis confirms pregnancy with baby bump picture

Leona Lewis has confirmed she is expecting her first child.The former The X-Factor winner shared the happy news to her Instagram profile, where she posted a photograph of her smiling in a black body-con dress that reveals her baby bump.“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.The Bleeding Love star married her partner, Dennis Jauch - a choreographer and producer - in August 2019.The couple tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony at musician Sting’s estate in Tuscany, Italy. View this post on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Wears Full Evening Gown in the Pool During Celebratory Instagram Live

Mariah Carey took Instagram Live to a legendary new level! The 53-year-old superstar was celebrating two very big occasions on Tuesday evening. Decked out in a red ball gown, by a designer “we all love,” Carey sat in the pool as she celebrated the 17th anniversary of her album, The Emancipation of Mimi, and the recent success of the “Big Energy” remix with Latto and DJ Khaled.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Shawn Mendes Says He Struggles to Live His Truth

Shawn Mendes got real with his fans in a candid note posted to social media yesterday. The “In My Blood” singer opened up about how hard he sometimes finds it to live his truth, writing, “sometimes i ask myself what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth’ i feel like that’s a hard thing to do though.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy