Beaver County, PA

KDKA Investigates: Beaver County landlord says he's still waiting for rental assistance

By Meghan Schiller
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Some landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is. Landlords like Eric Fischer helped their tenants apply for Beaver County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program but tell KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller they're still waiting for checks to arrive in the mail. "It's a...

