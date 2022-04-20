ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail worker strike would be 'biggest' in history, says RMT

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA rail workers' union has said it intends to ballot more than 40,000 workers in a dispute over pay and jobs, which could trigger the "biggest rail strike in modern history". The RMT union said Network Rail plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of a £2bn reduction in...

BBC

TransPennine rail conductors strike again in pay row

Rail commuters face further disruption in services as conductors stage another strike in a pay dispute. RMT union members on the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out for 24 hours on Sunday. The union said it was "the last course of action but the company has left us with no...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hull CDS Energy workers' sacking is 'P&O Two', union says

The dismissal of about 60 workers at a Hull firm has been likened by a union to recent mass sackings by P&O Ferries. Sacked CDS Energy workers have been demonstrating outside the city's Saltend oil and gas terminal, where the firm is based, since Tuesday. GMB union members have accused...
INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

RMT train strike could see major disruption on railway services across Bucks

Rail services in Buckinghamshire could face disruption as more than 40,000 railway workers are to be balloted for strike action in disputes over jobs and pay. On Wednesday April 20, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said a yes vote among its members could lead to the biggest rail strike in modern history.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Unions threaten to bring summer grinding to halt with biggest rail strike in modern history: 40,000 workers will vote on whether to walk out in June in row over jobs and pay

Holidaymakers could be braced for a summer of chaos as unions are threatening the biggest rail strike in modern history in June in a row over jobs and pay. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is considering bringing 15 train services across the country including Govia Thameslink Railway, Avanti West Coast, and West Midlands Trains to a grinding halt.
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Post Office workers to strike over pay

Members of the CWU union will walk out on May 3. Post Office workers are to stage a one-day strike in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will walk out on May 3 after voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action. The union said the...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Translink: NI bus drivers' strike action over pay deferred

Members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions have deferred industrial action over a pay offer from Translink. Unions said negotiations had led to a revised pay offer from employers and bus drivers will now be balloted on the new offer. Had the strike gone ahead as planned,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O Ferries broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - The British government will take legal action against P&O Ferries because it believes the company broke the law in firing 800 staff without prior notice, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. The abrupt nature of the sackings, which prompted protests from workers at ports...
ECONOMY
The Independent

P&O Ferries ship Norbay inspected as firm bids to resume normal operations

Another P&O Ferries vessel is being inspected as the company attempts to resume normal operations after sacking nearly 800 seafarers.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it began assessing Norbay on Wednesday.P&O Ferries is hoping the ship can restart sailings on the Liverpool-Dublin route.Eight of its vessels will be examined by the MCA following the mass sackings.A spokesman for the agency said: “Our surveyors are carrying out a full inspection of the P&O ferry Norbay before it returns to service, to make sure it complies with international regulations on manning and safe operation, in particular emergency procedures such as firefighting...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motor1.com

UK: Study shows Fuel Duty cuts made "no difference" to most motorists

A survey of UK motorists has found Rishi Sunak’s Fuel Duty cuts have made “no difference” to most drivers’ finances. The Chancellor opted to slash 5p per litre off Fuel Duty for petrol and diesel earlier this year in response to rising prices as the Russian army invaded Ukraine and sanctions were imposed.
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferries: Agency staff sacked after breaching alcohol guidelines

P&O Ferries has confirmed seven agency staff were sacked after returning from shore in breach of guidelines on alcohol consumption. The company said: "The safety of our passengers and crew is our foremost priority and we continue to operate a zero tolerance policy towards drinking whilst on duty." Last month...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson given Gandhi’s guide to London during ashram visit

Boris Johnson was presented with a copy of a guide to London written by Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Indian independence leader’s ashram in Gujarat.The Prime Minister remarked that “vegetarianism costs far less than meat-eating” as he read on Thursday from the book designed to be a guide for how Indians could manage in London in the late 19th century.While flying to India for his two-day visit, Mr Johnson told reporters on the plane his own favourite curry is lamb rogan josh, rather than a meat-free variety.The Sabarmati Ashram, which was the centre of the peace leader’s non-violent...
INDIA
BBC

Tory MP asks government to halt North Yorkshire asylum centre plan

A Conservative MP has called on the government to reconsider opening a unit for asylum seekers in his constituency. Kevin Hollinrake has written to the home secretary objecting to the plan for a processing centre the village of Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire. The MP said he did not believe the...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon councils merger plans scrapped

Plans to merge two councils in Warwickshire have been scrapped. It would have seen Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District councils join together to form a new South Warwickshire District Council. In a joint statement, the local authorities said the proposal had been dropped due to "irreconcilable" differences and ambitions. The decision...
ECONOMY
BBC

College strikes will not result in new pay offer, lecturers told

A series of strikes by college lecturers will not bring an increased pay offer, bosses have warned. College Employers Scotland said the planned action was "disappointing" after an increase was offered at negotiations two weeks ago. But the EIS Further Education Lecturers Association (EIS-FELA) said this did not begin to...
COLLEGES
Kerrang

Mikaela Loach: “The only thing that will ensure our survival is a mass movement of people to come together and get active”

Mikaela Loach’s work calendar is not for the weak. The in-demand climate activist is perpetually busy juggling back-to-back media interviews, curating her Instagram feed, carrying out longer-term climate projects, joining Zoom meetings, replying to Signal group chats, creating exhaustive Google Docs, tallying things up in spreadsheets, making placards, protesting, as well as writing and performing speeches. “It's actually not as exciting as people probably think it is,” she says earnestly. “I mean, I enjoy it, but being an activist isn’t being on the streets every day and having your fists in the air and chanting – a lot of it is doing admin. I tap on my laptop, hoping it will change someone’s mind.”
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Brexit: Cross-border permits will damage industry, say NI Tourism

Tourism leaders have warned that UK government proposals to require international travellers to apply for a permit to cross the Irish border will damage the industry. They were announced last year as part of the Nationality and Borders Bill. It would require non-British and non-Irish EU citizens to apply for...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

England local elections 2022: South East councils holding votes

Dozens of council seats will be contested across the South East in local elections on 5 May. A total of 172 seats across 12 local authorities are up for election. Ballots are taking place in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex, as well as across the rest of the United Kingdom.
ELECTIONS
BBC

NHS Scotland recruit nearly 200 overseas nurses

Scotland's hospitals have hired 191 nurses from countries including India and the Philippines to help the NHS through "unprecedented challenges", the health secretary has announced. Humza Yousaf said agreements were in place with recruitment agencies to hire a further 203 nurses from overseas. More than 1,000 new support staff have...
WORLD
BBC

Swindon GP says race was factor in failed job application

A GP who believes that his race was a factor in a failed job application for a senior role, has called for changes to the recruitment process. Dr Jason Seewoodhary said black and minority ethnic doctors leave Swindon because they do not feel they have a realistic chance of being promoted.
SOCIETY

