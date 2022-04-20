ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

nailed it ... at adam broderick salon & spa

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you thought about a career in nails? if you have, you are probably pursuing it, as nail artistry and competency is always built on passion. if you are a nail technician who is enjoying your work, it may be because you have found the place that allows you to function...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
Sandusky Register

Spa professional joins salon

SANDUSKY — Amy Beatty is the newest employee at The Green Leaf Organic Salon in Sandusky. “It’s a salon that fills a void for people looking for more organic, low-toxic health care for their hair,” said owner Maureen Hall, who opened the business in 2021. Hall also hired Beatty.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Ridgefield, CT
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

Abandoned Mental Hospital to Become Fancy Hudson Valley Spa

The abandoned Hudson Valley sanitorium where Henry Fonda's wife committed suicide is being transformed into a posh wellness resort near Beacon in Dutchess County. After undergoing a lobotomy, President John F. Kennedy's sister Rosemary was sent to live in Craig House on Route 9D. The mental hospital once treated the rich and famous including the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald who suffered from schizophrenia. After closing in 1999, the enormous mansion sat neglected for over 20 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Salons#Nail Bars#Polish
Harper's Bazaar

In the Natural Hair Community, Inclusivity Is a Moving Target

The natural hair movement, which started to pick up steam in the 2000s and was accelerated by millions of YouTube tutorials and thousands of targeted hair products, gave many Black women and femmes space to explore their hair outside the confines of relaxers. As the daughter of a West African hair braider, I grew up in the world of natural hair and have had my own complicated journey with it, so how Black women relate to their hair has always been a point of fascination for me.
HAIR CARE
Time Out Global

Mitch Studio

The beauty industry is often rife with unsustainable practices like excessive waste generation and the use of harmful chemicals. If you're looking to reduce the environmental impact of your beauty routine, you can start by choosing to get your hair done at a sustainable salon like Mitch Studios. Located in...
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

4 Nail Colors That Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2022

When it comes to the world of beauty, 2022 will go down as the year that nails ruled supreme. From colorful tips to cow-print, it would seem that nothing is off the table when it came to nail art and our lust for experimental manicures. And our nail obsession shows no sign of slowing down for the year ahead with top nail technicians already predicting some seriously beautiful nail trends. But if like me you’re a little more pared-back when it comes to what you put on your nails, then you might be pleased to learn that we’re also going to see a return to classic, one-color manicures in plenty of covetable new shades. So whether you’re after something nicely natural or more adventurous, there’s a nail polish color with your name on it in 2022. Keep scrolling for all of the nail color inspiration you need for the year ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
PopSugar

These 6 Essential Products Are Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin

For sensitive skin types, there are far more important things to consider than what products are flying off the shelves in the skin-care department. As much fun as it may seem to try the hottest new beauty innovations, there's no telling how skin may react, so it's often best to stick to the usual or only make the jump if there's backing from a trustworthy source who understands the ins and outs of having sensitive skin. But hey, beauty is ever evolving, and so should be the products on your beauty shelf (except for a few mainstays). And because we get it, we've rounded up six sensitive-skin heroes for a daily, fuss-free routine, because when it comes to sensitive skin, less is more.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now: Kate Somerville, NuFace, NARS and More

Spring always brings an exciting opportunity to hit refresh, and for many that means a new beauty regimen to effortlessly transition with the seasons. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, the best spring beauty sales are a perfect place to start. We've combed through all the best beauty deals happening now to find the most exciting markdowns.
SKIN CARE
FOX21News.com

Botox benefits going beyond beauty

As you head into the summer months, why not feel your best? Out of all the different kinds of beauty treatments out there, Botox could be the one for you!. Robert Andrews Medical stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to dive into the truth behind the beauty technique that is becoming more and more popular for variety of reasons beyond the looks. Both females and males are beginning to utilize the benefits.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Ulta’s Spring Beauty Haul Event Includes 40% Off Your Fave Brands

Put on your party music because Ulta Beauty has a new sale going on. While you may be used to the brand’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, there’s no way you saw these new deals dropping so soon. To make the most of this surprising and exciting ongoing sale, here are all the details on Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul event.
MAKEUP
WWLP 22News

Hottest trends in makeup – eyeshadow shapes

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to makeup, your eyes can really be the star of the show. And here to show us one of the top trends in eyeshadow shapes is Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge.
MAKEUP
Glamour

The Augustinus Bader Hair Oil Is So Good, I Ditched My Conditioner

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're unfamiliar with the Augustinus Bader effect, let me describe it to you now. Put one of these signature blue and gold bottles in front of any beauty editor, and watch actual hearts and shooting stars appear in their eyes. I count myself among the cult of Bader, first getting hooked on its practically mythical moisturizing cream, then embarking on a love affair with its $215 eye cream.
HAIR CARE
Black Enterprise

Black Teen Entrepreneur Utilizes Video Technology on Product Labels to Educate Customers on the Science of Black Hair

After successfully launching her beauty brand named Kakebi in 2020, Sky Bynum, a 15-year-old Black teen from North Brunswick, N.J., soon realized something else needed to be done because her inbox was flooded with questions from customers seeking help and advice on their hair woes. Trying to figure out how she could help a larger audience, she started doing videos on the science of black hair and quickly gained a following on Instagram.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy