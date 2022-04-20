ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

East Aurora man admits to DWI, assaulting Trooper

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man could spend up to seven years in prison after assaulting a New York State Trooper.

In April 2020, Chaz Brzezicki, 33, passed a Trooper on Center Street in Colden. The Trooper proceeded to stop him, and when he got closer to the vehicle, he said he could smell alcohol and marijuana. Further evidence of the latter came when a pipe containing pot was seen in Brzezicki’s lap, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Brzezicki refused orders, got out of the vehicle and punched the Trooper in the face. The struggle that followed resulted in the Trooper being put in a chokehold and Brzezicki getting hit with a flashlight, prosecutors say.

At some point, additional officers arrived and helped take Brzezicki into custody. Both he and the Trooper were taken to ECMC. Brzezicki had a minor injury and the Trooper had a broken nose.

“Acts of violence against any member of law enforcement will not be tolerated. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to the highest charge,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Brzezicki, who is currently free on $50,000 bail, has admitted to DWI and assault. He will be in court for sentencing on July 7.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 2

Debora Bennett
2d ago

Do the crime do the time. No different than anyone assaulting a police officer. Would have been alot worse if he hit someone and killed them.

Reply
3
