Public Health

Britain's daily Covid cases plunge by another third as hospitalisations and deaths fall again

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Britain's Covid outbreak has receded on all fronts once again, with hospitalisations down nearly a fifth in a week and deaths a third lower.

Today's Government dashboard update shows a total of 1,609 virus patients were admitted to hospitals on Good Friday, the latest date UK-wide data exists for, 18 per cent lower than the previous week.

The figure has been trending downwards for more than two weeks after an uptick triggered calls from NHS leaders to reintroduce face masks and outdoor mixing.

Another 508 Covid fatalities were registered today — down by 31 per cent in a week.

There were also 26,147 positive swabs over the last 24 hours — the lowest figure in two months and a quarter fewer than last week.

But experts say the daily infection count is now 'completely irrelevant' because free tests have been scrapped for the vast majority of people.

It comes as UK health bosses today confirmed five cases of BA.2.12.1, which is thought to be the most contagious version of Omicron yet, have been detected in the UK. The sub-strain already makes up a fifth of cases in the US, in a sign of what could come in Britain.

Little is known about the new version of the virus, though it is believed to be up to 27 per cent more transmissible than BA.2, which was behind the latest surge in UK cases and is itself a subvariant of Omicron.

However, top experts insist there is no evidence BA.2.12.1 is more severe than its mild predecessor. British experts told MailOnline they are not concerned by its emergence because of the UK's high levels of immunity following the recent domestic surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5U05_0fEn3V4Y00
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) bosses today posted another 26,147 positive swabs over the last 24 hours — the lowest figure in two months and a quarter fewer than last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iR2pL_0fEn3V4Y00
Meanwhile, 1,609 people infected with Covid were admitted to hospitals on Friday, down by nearly a fifth in a week. The figure has been trending downwards for more than two weeks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWLBQ_0fEn3V4Y00
And another 508 Covid fatalities were logged within 28 days of a positive test — down by 18 per cent in a week. Both virus hospitalisations and deaths lag two to three weeks behind the trend in cases
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgC11_0fEn3V4Y00
Vaccination data shows more than nine in 10 Britons have now had their first Covid jab, while 86.3 per cent have had two doses and 68 per cent are boosted

UKHSA data shows that 20,767 people in England tested positive for Covid, while Scotland logged 3,976 positive swabs, Wales detected 816 cases and Northern Ireland logged 588 infections.

The 26,147 total UK-wide figure is 27.2 per cent lower than the 35,926 cases detected on the same day last week. Some 21.8million cases have been logged since the pandemic began.

Omicron sub-variant causing havoc in the US has already been spotted five times in Britain... but leading scientists insist strain is nothing to fear

Five Brits have already caught what is thought to be the most contagious version of Omicron yet.

The BA.2.12.1 sub-strain already makes up a fifth of cases in the US, in a sign of what could come in Britain.

Little is known about the new version of the virus, though it is believed to have an up to 27 per cent growth advantage over BA.2, which was behind the latest surge in UK cases and is itself a subvariant of Omicron.

However, top scientists insist there is no evidence that BA.2.12.1 is more severe than its mild predecessor.

British experts told MailOnline they are not concerned by its emergence because of the UK's high levels of immunity following the recent domestic surge.

Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist based at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline it 'too early to say' whether BA.2.12.1 will take off in the UK.

He said it will come down to whether the strain is so much more transmissible than other variants in circulation that it 'reverses the current decline in the daily rate of new infections'.

'Personally I doubt that, as existing immunity following recent Omicron infections will be relatively high,' Professor Hunter added.

'But we will need to see what happens over the coming weeks.'

But experts have warned that the daily figures are now meaningless, as only tests taken by the elderly, most vulnerable and NHS workers are now logged on the dashboard.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics, the gold-standard weekly surveillance data which randomly swabs around 100,000 people, said the latest wave peaked at the start of April.

Analysts estimated 4.1million Britons were testing positive every day during the latest spike on the week of March. But its latest set of figures suggest this number has fallen to 3.7million.

Meanwhile, the daily figures show 1,609 people infected with the virus were admitted to hospitals on Good Friday, down by 18.2 per cent in a week. And NHS figures show around half of these patients are so-called incidental admissions, meaning they tested positive but were primarily receiving treatment for another ailment.

And 17,883 infected people were in hospitals yesterday morning, down by 9.8 per cent week-on-week.

The daily figures also show 508 people died within four weeks of testing positive for Covid, down by 22 per cent in a week. Statisticians estimate a third of these people died 'with' rather than 'from' the virus.

Vaccination data shows more than nine in 10 Britons have now had their first Covid jab, while 86.3 per cent have had two doses and 68 per cent are boosted.

It comes as UK health bosses today confirmed that a subvariant of Omicron BA.2 - the strain of the virus that caused the latest surge - has been detected in the UK.

Covid Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK), which analyses positive samples, says the variant was first detected from a PCR taken on March 23.

Separate data from the website covSPECTRUM, which collates variant information, shows it has been detected five times in the UK.

It suggests the first case was detected on the week of March 21 and the latest case was on the week of April 4.

But the true number of Britons infected with the sub-strain is likely to be higher.

The international database suggests the first BA.2.12.1 case was detected in Canada in the week of January 17.

It was then spotted in labs in Australia and Luxembourg a week later, before taking off in the US. Sequencing data also suggests it has been spotted in Israel, Denmark and Austria.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday recognised BA.2.12.1 in its weekly US virus surveillance report for the first time.

BA.2.12.1 has been labelled a variant of concern in the US, where it makes up 19 per cent of cases nationally. It is the third sub-variant of Omicron to receive this categorisation.

Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist based at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline it 'too early to say' whether BA.2.12.1 will take off in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEyUr_0fEn3V4Y00
Little is known about the BA.2.12.1 version of the virus, though it is believed to have an up to 27 per cent growth advantage over the original version of BA.2, though there is no evidence that it is more severe than its predecessor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TkZ2_0fEn3V4Y00
Data from the website covSPECTRUM, which provides variant information based on Covid samples sequenced by scientists in the UK and around the world, suggest BA.2.12 has been detected five times in the UK. It suggests the first case was detected on the week of March 21 and the latest case was on the week of April 4. The international database shows the first case was detected in Canada in the week of January 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TTvK_0fEn3V4Y00
The BA.2.12.1 strain (red) of Omicron has now been recognized as a variant of concern by the US CDC and made up a fifth of cases sequenced nationally, according to the agency's most recent update

He said it will come down to whether the strain is so much more transmissible than other variants in circulation that it 'reverses the current decline in the daily rate of new infections'.

'Personally I doubt that, as existing immunity following recent Omicron infections will be relatively high,' Professor Hunter added.

'But we will need to see what happens over the coming weeks.'

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline: 'The BA.2.12.1 sub-variant appears to be even more contagious than previous variants and is spreading rapidly in parts of the US.

'There is no evidence this sub-variant is any more virulent in terms of severe disease.

'Nevertheless, it would be wrong to assume that new variants will be less infectious and less dangerous.

'Vaccine-induced immunity wanes and current vaccines may not be as protective against these new variants.'

He said the strain 'emphasises the need for people to continue to remain vigilant and not ignore public health measures', such as wearing face masks in crowded spaces, ventilate indoor areas and focus on global vaccination.

These measures are 'vital in restricting the spread of the virus', Professor Young said.

He warned it is 'inevitable' Covid will throw up new variants as the virus continues to spread and replicate, 'particularly in populations who are under-vaccinated'.

And these variants 'will remain a continual threat even to those countries with high rates of vaccination', he added.

