Detroit, MI

Jakub Vrana scores twice to lead Red Wings to road win over Lightning

By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, FL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa...

NHL

Notebook: Blashill discusses Larkin's surgery, Vrana's contributions

Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
NHL
10NEWS

Lightning going to White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

TAMPA, Fla. — The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are heading to the White House. The White House announced Friday the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to visit the White House Monday in Washington, D.C. The celebration of their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins will take place on the South Lawn.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Stamkos makes history as Lightning score 8 in drubbing of Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Tampa, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning forward Brayden Point day-to-day with lower-body injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their stars Thursday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, missing forward Brayden Point. Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, says Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Point had had a maintenance day Wednesday, however seeing Point out with injury is still somewhat surprising news.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Washington

Ovechkin Hit 50 Goals, But Capitals Lose 4-3 to Vegas in Overtime

Ovechkin hit 50 goals, but Capitals lose 4-3 to Vegas in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a whirlwind night in Las Vegas as captain Alex Ovechkin hit more milestones, but they came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Washington rallied to tie...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings can't solve Panthers in 5-2 loss

Gagner and Bertuzzi both score; Suter collects pair of assists. The Detroit Red Wings concluded their two-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at FLA Live Arena. Sam Gagner opened the scoring in the first period and Tyler Bertuzzi netted his 28th goal...
DETROIT, MI
