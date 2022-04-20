Jakub Vrana scores twice to lead Red Wings to road win over Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), losers of three games in a row on home ice, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) -- who've lost four straight away from home -- on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET. Pittsburgh earned a 4-0 victory at home its last time out on April 21...
Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
TAMPA, Fla. — The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are heading to the White House. The White House announced Friday the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to visit the White House Monday in Washington, D.C. The celebration of their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins will take place on the South Lawn.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their stars Thursday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, missing forward Brayden Point. Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, says Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Point had had a maintenance day Wednesday, however seeing Point out with injury is still somewhat surprising news.
Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay's all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle off a feed...
The Detroit Red Wings weren’t able to sweep their Sunshine State series, falling last night to the Stanley Cup contending Florida Panthers by a 5-2 final score. That came on the heels of taking down their rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena earlier in the week. They’ve only...
Ovechkin hit 50 goals, but Capitals lose 4-3 to Vegas in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a whirlwind night in Las Vegas as captain Alex Ovechkin hit more milestones, but they came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Washington rallied to tie...
After a stunning victory on Tuesday night up in Tampa, the Detroit Red Wings will try and go for a sweep in Florida against the Eastern Conference’s best team in the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+. After their win over the Tampa...
Gagner and Bertuzzi both score; Suter collects pair of assists. The Detroit Red Wings concluded their two-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at FLA Live Arena. Sam Gagner opened the scoring in the first period and Tyler Bertuzzi netted his 28th goal...
Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
With his eyes set on becoming the NHL’s greatest all-time goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin continues to make history. Ovechkin scored his 49th and 50th goals of the season in Wednesday’s game at the Vegas Golden Knights. The 36-year old Alex Ovechkin is now the oldest player to score...
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been plagued by injury and illness – and a suspension – this season, apparently dodged another absence. Center Jeff Carter was on the ice Friday for practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. On the flip side, winger Jason Zucker was not on...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
Fresh off their 5–2 defeat at the hands of the Florida Panthers, the Detroit Red Wings have assigned forward Chase Pearson to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. Pearson, 24, has appeared in three games with the Red Wings this season. During his most recent call-up,...
The Detroit Red Wings have had some success against top teams, beating the likes of Carolina and Boston twice each and topping the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh on the road. Florida appears to be a cut above the rest. The Panthers showed why again on Thursday with...
O-V O-V pic.twitter.com/6HOoreOQZQ. — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 21, 2022. His goal also tied the game for the Capitals. However, Washington would fall to Las Vegas 4-3 in overtime. It was Ovechkin’s 780th career goal, putting him a notice closer to catch Gretzky’s goal record of 894....
Comments / 0