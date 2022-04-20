Jakub Vrana scores twice to lead Red Wings to road win over Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without one of their stars Thursday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, missing forward Brayden Point. Point is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, says Mari Faiello of the Tampa Bay Times. According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, Point had had a maintenance day Wednesday, however seeing Point out with injury is still somewhat surprising news.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO