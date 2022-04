SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely dispose of your old documents and other paper clutter during today’s Shred Event in Sioux Falls. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools. It’s a touchless event where volunteers will remove the items from your backseat while you stay inside your car. Your $5 donation per box or bag will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO