Portland, OR

OCTRI Research Forum: Adverse Event Coding

ohsu.edu
 2 days ago

Adverse Events (AEs) are recorded and monitored during clinical research studies for patient safety, regulatory requirements, and to evaluate the safety profile of...

www.ohsu.edu

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tool assesses patients' kidney disease-related knowledge

Many individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly those with early stages of the disease, those belonging to minority groups, and those whose primary language is not English, may not have adequate knowledge about their condition or be informed about their treatment options. In a study published in CJASN, researchers describe how they developed and tested a new instrument to measure CKD- and transplant-related knowledge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Sandoz recalls pain med over carcinogen

Sandoz on March 22 issued a voluntary recall of 13 lots of oral orphenadrine citrate 100 mg extended release tablets because of possible elevated levels of a nitrosamine. The drug is used to treat muscle spasms and pain alongside physical therapy and rest. The recalled lots of orphenadrine citrate ER tablets were shipped to customers from August 2019 to April 2021.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Physicians working in physician-owned practices more likely to be satisfied with their electronic health records

Despite having benefits for information exchange and patient safety, electronic health records (EHR) have had drawbacks for daily practice and the physician experience. Some studies suggest that physicians practicing in solo or physician-owned practices have lower burnout, but it's not clear how practice ownership influences doctors' experiences with the EHR. To answer this question, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators used data from the National Electronic Health Records Survey to examine the relationship between physician ownership of their practices and satisfaction with the EHR.
HEALTH
biospace.com

DMT-Assisted Therapy May Address Root Cause of Major Depression

The Small Pharma team/Courtesy Small Pharma Inc. Small Pharma Inc. is developing a new approach to treating major depressive disorder (MDD) without using SSRI or standard antidepressant medications. Instead, a clinical trial is underway using DMT, a naturally-occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and the brains of mammals, in tandem with assisted psychotherapy to retrain the brain potentially. This is thought to be the world’s first trial of DMT-assisted therapy in MDD patients.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

More Good News in HIV Space as FDA Greenlights Cabenuva Injectable

On Thursday, ViiV Healthcare and Janssen Pharmaceutical's treatment for people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) received a label update to now include injectable administration. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved adding the option for cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) to be used as a once-monthly or once every two...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Medical Researchers Pen Letter to FDA on T-Cell Significance

A group of over 60 scientists participated in a communication to the federal agency to advocate for measuring these cells in COVID-19 vaccine trials. A group of researchers sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, and Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, MD, PhD, on Thursday to lend their support behind measuring T-cells for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of chronic consumption of specific fruit (berries, cherries and citrus) on cognitive health: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The cognitive-protective effects related to the consumption of a variety of fruits are supported by several intervention studies. This systematic review and meta-analysis compared the magnitude of effects following chronic (â‰¥1 week) consumption of frozen, freeze-dried powder including extracts and juices of fruits, covering berries, cherries and citrus, on cognition and mood in adults.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Reducing patients' breathing efforts could be key to success of non-invasive respiratory support in COVID-19 patients

Engineering researchers from the University of Warwick, and their team of international experts from the UK, US and Ireland, are the first to use computational modeling to compare the effectiveness of conventional oxygen therapy (COT), high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNOT), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and non-invasive ventilation (NIV). In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FDA Approves Direct Biologics to Proceed with a Landmark Phase 3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Trial

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Biologics, a regenerative biotechnology company with a groundbreaking extracellular vesicle (EV) platform technology, announced today that the FDA has approved the company to proceed with its Phase 3 clinical trial using its investigational EV drug, ExoFlo, to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid-19. Direct Biologics is the first and only EV company to receive FDA Phase 3 approval for an Investigational New Drug (IND) indication to date.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Gut microbes as biomarkers of ICI response - sharpening the focus

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Two recent large-cohort studies reinforce the potential predictive capability of gut microbiota for immune-checkpoint inhibitor response and toxicities in patients with melanoma. However, additional investigations are required to understand the mechanistic underpinnings of this complex multifaceted relationship, and how it can be exploited for personalized cancer care.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Roles of sleep-related cardiovascular autonomic functions in voluntary-exercise-induced alleviation of hypertension in spontaneously hypertensive rats

Autonomic dysfunction and sleep problems are closely associated with hypertension and predict cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Animal studies and clinical observations have identified exercise as an important factor in preventing and treating hypertension. However, the roles of autonomic function and sleep in the antihypertensive mechanisms of exercise are still not fully understood. This study aimed to clarify the physiological mechanisms associated with autonomic function and sleep through wheel exercise. Male spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) were grouped into a wheel-exercised group and a sedentary group (controls). Electroencephalogram, electromyogram, electrocardiogram, and mean arterial pressure (MAP) were recorded simultaneously for 24"‰h once a week over 11 weeks. Wheel exercise was initiated in the SHRs at 12 weeks old and continued for another eight weeks. A significant suppression in the age-related elevation of MAP was noted in the SHRs undergoing wheel exercise. The reduction in MAP was correlated with increased parasympathetic activity and baroreflex sensitivity and decreased sympathetic activity, mainly during quiet sleep. Exercise increased the paradoxical sleep time and theta power (associated with cognitive function) but not the delta power (an indicator of sleep depth) or the attenuation of circadian rhythm flattening (characterized by increased wakefulness and less sleep during the light period and the opposite during the dark period). Furthermore, the exercise-induced changes in autonomic function occurred before those in sleep patterns, which were dependent on each other. In conclusion, wheel exercise can modulate sleep-related cardiovascular dysfunction and the flattening of circadian rhythm, preventing the progression of hypertension, which reduces the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE

