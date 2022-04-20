ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

Woodbury Co. Emergency Services director to step down

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0tRA_0fEn2kKM00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Emergency Services director will be stepping down, according to a supervisor.

A Woodbury County Board of Supervisors supervisor claimed Andrew Donawa is planning to resign as Director of the Woodbury County Emergency Services effective April 29.

Donawa took the position after Gary Brown retired from the director position after 35 years .

