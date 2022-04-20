Woodbury Co. Emergency Services director to step down

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Emergency Services director will be stepping down, according to a supervisor.

A Woodbury County Board of Supervisors supervisor claimed Andrew Donawa is planning to resign as Director of the Woodbury County Emergency Services effective April 29.

Donawa took the position after Gary Brown retired from the director position after 35 years .

