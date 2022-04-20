ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Free rides announced for Cinco de Mayo

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) has announced a SoberRide program for Cinco de Mayo next month, part of an ongoing mission to curb drunk driving by offering free rides through Lyft. The program starts at 4 p.m....

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

