Free rides announced for Cinco de Mayo

Todd, 56, has lived at the Columbus Circle encampment site in front of Union Station since December. Born and raised in New Jersey, Todd — who declined to give his last name — said he went to Job Corps in New York and graduated as a mason. “I was good with my hands,” he said. He then went on to work on construction sites across the East Coast. But as time passed, all that heavy lifting and mixing cement took a physical toll, and in 2001 Todd started having back problems. After one of the discs in his back collapsed, he needed back surgery. Doctors put in rods and screws, but they didn’t replace the disc.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO