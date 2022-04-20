ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The advertising agency Ogilvy will stop working with influencers who retouch their photos in England

By Eduardo Scheffler Zawadzki
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLDgV_0fEn21t200

All that glitters is not gold and in the world of social media, not everything is what it seems. Perfect settings, sunsets that seem to come out of a movie, irresistible dishes, perfect bodies and smiling faces that enjoy every moment of existence. Of course, all with the help of Photoshop and with the ultimate goal of harvesting likes. In England, at least for influencers working with the advertising agency Ogilvy , things are about to change.

According to the site specialized in marketing issues, The Drum , the agency will stop working with those influencers who retouch their bodies and faces in an attempt to combat the mental health damage that social networks can cause. Rahul Titus , Director of Influence at Ogilvy, commented: “( Influencer marketing ) should be the authentic side of marketing, but now it produces content that is so staged that it is damaging to anyone looking at the networks… Such as marketers, agencies and brands, we have a duty to take care of the next generation so they don't grow up with the same things we're seeing now."

The agency's position is a response to the Digitally Altered Body Image Bill currently under review in parliament, which would force creators to notify when content has been digitally altered.

The agency's measure applies to all its divisions and brands with which it works, including Coca-Cola, Vodafone, IBM and Dove, the soap that has embraced real and unedited beauty as the banner of its marketing strategy. marketing.

What is the Digitally Altered Body Image Bill?

The bill was presented by Dr. Luke Evans of the Conservative Party who explained it through a series of posts on his Twitter account: “The edited images do not represent reality and are helping to perpetuate a distorted sense of how we we see, with real consequences for people suffering from body confidence issues, which I've seen first-hand in my role as a GP."

In another tweet he added: "If someone has been paid to post an image on social media that they have edited, or if advertisers, broadcasters or publishers are making money off of an edited photograph, they need to be honest and direct." about".

The bill was presented on January 12 of this year and is still under review.

Comments / 0

Related
dot.LA

Trust, a Digital Adtech Startup Founded by Snap Alums, Raises $5 Million

Adtech startup Trust, which provides emerging brands with digital advertising data insights, has raised $5 million in new equity funding from investors including Sapphire Sport and former Venmo executive Michael Vaughan. Launched in August by a group of former Snap executives, Santa Monica-based Trust offers a Bloomberg Terminal-like service allowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Evans
Daily Mail

Palace shock at Prince Harry: Royal staff slam 'breathtaking arrogance' over Duke's comment about 'protecting' the Queen and suggestion Her Majesty tells him secrets

Prince Harry was last night accused by royal staff of 'breathtaking arrogance'. They said his self-delusion knew 'no bounds' in an extraordinary interview in which he claimed he wanted to 'protect' the Queen. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his 'special'...
CELEBRITIES
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Advertising Agency#Ogilvy#England#Content Marketing#Uk#Photoshop#Drum#Coca Cola#Vodafone#Ibm#Dove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Phys.org

Study to shed light on TV viewing habits of British Sign Language users

In a new study never conducted before in the UK, researchers at Heriot-Watt University will undertake a comprehensive review of the television viewing habits of British Sign Language users. At present, most television programs are subtitled but not all include British Sign Language (BSL). This is despite advocacy groups estimating...
U.K.
BBC

Actors launch campaign against AI 'show stealers'

Actors' livelihoods are at risk from artificial intelligence (AI) unless the law changes, a union warns. Equity, the performing arts workers union, has launched a new campaign, "Stop AI Stealing the Show". AI can use samples of an actor's voice or face, to generate content including so-called "deep fakes". "From...
TV & VIDEOS
hackernoon.com

Digital Ad Trends to Watch in 2022: Market Monopoly, Privacy Concerns, and New Disruptive Tech

What does the martech market look like right now, what disruptive tech is emerging, and are there any new trends to watch in 2022? Read my new interview to find the answers. Ads are a crucial part of the modern internet, but it is also a very complex and ever-changing market with trends that affect us all. Are there any players that can challenge the power of Google, what are the current data security developments in this space, and what is the next big ad thing?
INTERNET
TechRadar

Email marketing services: Free vs Paid, which one is better

When considering your approach to marketing, there are many different avenues you could explore. In terms of digital marketing, social media has become an easy ‘get out of jail card’ thanks to its reputation for reaching thousands of people and engaging with new audiences. Social media has its...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy