Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove; Logan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in west central Kansas Northwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 104 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 13 miles north of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Gove around 130 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas near mile marker 85. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO