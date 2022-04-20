ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleberg County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Kleberg Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee, Goliad, Duval, Jim Wells, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces and Inland San Patricio Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located 6 miles southeast of Gem, or 11 miles east of Colby, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Rexford around 105 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 51 and 64. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
SHERIDAN COUNTY, KS
County
Kleberg County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 02:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alger; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARQUETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 217 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Trenary, or 24 miles southeast of Marquette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include McFarland, Kiva, Diffin, Carlshend, Sundell and Traunik. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Northwest Plateau; Roosevelt County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have begun decreasing and the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue into the early morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Ellis and Woodward Counties. * WHEN...1 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 144 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST KANSAS HAMILTON MORTON STANTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ELKHART, JOHNSON CITY, AND SYRACUSE.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NM DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Though winds will not be nearly as strong as Friday, critical fire weather conditions will persist Saturday across all of eastern New Mexico due to dry, windy, and unstable conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging between 8 to 13 percent Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gove, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gove; Logan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Logan County in west central Kansas Northwestern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 104 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 13 miles north of Scott State Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Gove around 130 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas near mile marker 85. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT /4 AM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Jack; Johnson; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Wise; Young WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Arthur County in west central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 215 AM CDT/115 AM MDT/. * At 110 AM CDT/1210 AM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles northwest of Tryon to 7 miles southeast of Paxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include North Platte, Tryon, Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Sarben, Ringgold, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Coker, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, O`Fallons, Big Bald Hill, Sand Beach Lake, Diamond Bar Lake, Birdwood and Schnick Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 179 and 215. Highway 97 between mile markers 2 and 43. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 176. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

