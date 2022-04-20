Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Arthur County in west central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 215 AM CDT/115 AM MDT/. * At 110 AM CDT/1210 AM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles northwest of Tryon to 7 miles southeast of Paxton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include North Platte, Tryon, Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Sarben, Ringgold, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Coker, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, O`Fallons, Big Bald Hill, Sand Beach Lake, Diamond Bar Lake, Birdwood and Schnick Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 179 and 215. Highway 97 between mile markers 2 and 43. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 176. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
