Income Tax

Legal pot in New Jersey — do you know the whole story?

By Bill Spadea
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pot is legal across the Garden State as of this Thursday, April 21. Although many of us thought that it's about time that cannabis is taken off the list of criminal offenses, there are some concerns. My friend Tom Pyle, a Princeton educated, local leader working with people afflicted...

nj1015.com

CBS New York

Cannabis attorney: Employers testing for impairment will be challenging in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. -- Recreational marijuana sales start on Thursday in the Garden State.CBS2's Meg Baker has what you need to know when it comes to pot use and your job.Cannabis may be legal, but that doesn't mean you can partake and work. Employers can prohibit it and require a drug test if work or safety is compromised.READ MORE: New Jersey dispensaries expect big turnout as recreational marijuana sales start next weekMatthew Collins is a cannabis labor and relations lawyer. He said a challenge for employers will be testing for impairment."Unlike alcohol, which there is a very easy and scientific method for...
TRENTON, NJ
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

America's weed legalization: five things to know

As pot smokers prepare to light up for "4/20" -- the annual counter-cultural celebration of cannabis held on April 20 -- the United States' legalization experiment blazes ahead. Just a few conservative states such as Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska have held off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
