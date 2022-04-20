ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man gets 18 years for molesting children he babysat

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting children that he babysat, officials said.

Paul Moore, 53, was found guilty and sentenced in two cases that took place between 2014 and 2015, according to the state attorney’s office.

Moore was arrested for molesting three children across two different families that he was friends with in Cape Coral.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department confirmed the 53-year-old was a longtime friend of two families that the children were a part of.

In the first case, Moore was accused of inappropriately touching a child between June and December of 2019. He was charged with two counts of lewd conduct.

In the second case, he was accused of a similar crime that happened between February 2014 and February 2019. Moore was again charged with two counts of lewd conduct in this case.

Moore’s crimes came to light when another babysitter overheard one of the children talk about what was happening, court records show.

CCPD’s Major Crimes Unit investigated Moore in December 2019 for molesting the children, all under the age of 12.

Police determined there were three victims under Moore’s care across the two families who were not known to one another.

The 53-year-old was also sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation following his prison term and will be a designated sexual offender for life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Christine Cummins, of the State Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Fort Myers, FL
