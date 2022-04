Spotify is creating a new opportunity for artists to both connect with and be directly supported by fans. On Thursday (April 21), the music streaming platform announced that it’s testing live audio rooms on its Spotify Live app — an all-new feature that allows artists to host intimate virtual spaces accessible to their top fans. During these sessions, fans can make financial contributions to the artists by buying merch and concert tickets or by giving tips; they will also be able to have “music-focused conversations” with their favorite stars.

