ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis teen, Nashville man charged in Hot Springs kidnapping

By David Royer
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IA5A_0fEmzMLF00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager from the Memphis area is one of two suspects with Tennessee connections charged with kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in Hot Springs, Arkansas, police say.

Hot Springs Police said Trynytee Case, 17, was kidnapped from her job at a bakery Monday night. She was found with minor injuries following an AMBER Alert on Tuesday, and was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Two suspects are charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, 1st-degree battery and 1st-degree false imprisonment: Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville, and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis. Ferrer’s arrest report also lists an address in Atoka, Tennessee.

Marion man arrested in fentanyl bust sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

Police said Bolling and Ferrer were captured shortly after Case was found at a house on Central Avenue in Hot Springs, a few doors down from where the teen was found. The house was Bolling’s address, arrest records state.

They are being held at the Garland County Detention Center with no bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cdxn0_0fEmzMLF00
Trynytee Case

According to news partner KARK, investigators said Case was leaving her job with a coworker when a woman asked to use the phone. The coworker left, and when she returned, Case was nowhere to be found.

JCPD seeking suspects after 3 reported shootings Tuesday morning

Case’s mother was able to call her daughter, and was initially told she was OK, but a male voice allegedly then came on the line and demanded $10,000 ransom or the teen would be killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, AR
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Atoka, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say. Arkansas Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired. An 8-year-old child was struck in the head. The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital […]
MARION, AR
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hot Springs Police
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
WREG

Woman killed in Forrest City night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Love triangle leads to shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill that left one person injured Friday morning. The family says the shooting was the result of a love triangle between a woman, her boyfriend, and her ex-boyfriend. Police said the shooting happened on the 6300 block of Creek Mist Cove around 5 a.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

WJHL

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy