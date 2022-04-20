Wilier releases e-bike version of flagship Filante

Motorbikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! They’re powerful, super-fast, and menacing to look at as well. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of motorbike designs at Yanko Design. Each motorbike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every motorbike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of motorbike designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From a hybrid racer that gives you the thrill of a hyperbike to a futuristic Akira superbike – each of these drool-worthy motorbikes is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry!

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO