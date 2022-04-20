ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect commits eight robberies in two weeks at gas stations, per Crime Stoppers

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for information on what they say were eight robberies in two weeks by the same person in Columbus for its “Midweek Special.”

Police say the unidentified suspect has conducted eight robberies at gas stations in Columbus over the past two weeks.

According to the release, the suspect waits inside the gas station for customers to leave and then demands money from the register with a gun.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org .

Surveillance photos from the suspect’s most recent robbery can be seen below.

