It fills the gap between the age when parents use baby monitors and the age at which parents give their kids phones. Even with a high likelihood of parents working from home, it’s unrealistic to assume they can keep a constant watch on their children. You never really know when a child requires your attention… although that’s where the Littlebird steps in. Designed as a wearable for toddlers, Littlebird helps parents track their kids’ whereabouts, health/activity, and sleep patterns. The idea came from Seattle-based mother-of-two, Monica Plath, whose own experiences helped her create a device that allowed her to keep tabs on her young ones while they were with the babysitter. Plath partnered with NewDealDesign who helped take LittleBird from a concept to a fully developed product.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO