ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavalli one win away from Ardennes triple after Flèche Wallonne triumph

By Daniel Ostanek
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Following her victory at La Flèche Wallonne Féminine on Wednesday, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) now sits one race victory away from a famous and rare Ardennes treble. The Italian was among the riders to watch at the start of the hilly Classics 10 days ago, but...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Coles-Lyster refocuses sprint power from road to track at Glasgow World Cup

Multi-discipline sprinter Maggie Coles-Lyster started 2022 where she left off from her inaugural season on a women’s Continental road team, DNA Pro Cycling Team, by scooping podium spots and victories. In the closing days of the team’s camp in March, the 23-year-old Canadian, dubbed ‘Magnum’, popped another extra large bottle of sparkling wine with a win on stage 3 of the Tucson Bicycle Classic, and then she took the points lead in the American Criterium Cup with a second-place finish at Sunny King Criterium last week.
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Van Der Breggen
Person
Marta Cavalli
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Wout Van Aert
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at La Flèche Wallonne

The cobbled Classics are over for another year, with Sunday's Paris-Roubaix drawing a spring season of thrilling racing in Belgium and northern France to a close. However, the spring Classics continue, at least for the next few days, as the men's and women's pelotons convene in Wallonia to tackle the Ardennes Classics. Wednesday sees the 86th edition of La Flèche Wallonne and the 25th of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, before the final Monument of spring, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, on Sunday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The pain and beauty of Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

The cobbled Classics drew to a close on Sunday with the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by Dylan Van Baarle after an 18km solo attack. The 257km race brought an end to what has been a thrilling month of racing around Flanders and northern France, with highlights including Biniam Girmay's historic Gent-Wevelgem triumph and Mathieu van der Poel's second Tour of Flanders win.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Dylan Teuns wins La Flèche Wallonne

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59. Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ardennes#Fl Che#Italian#Li Ge Bastogne Li Ge#Cyclingweekly#Cyclingtips#Cyclist#The Tour De France
Cyclingnews

La Fleche Wallonne - Live coverage

The peloton has gathered in Blegny-Mine for the start of Flèche Wallonne. The roll-out is at 11.25 local time, with the bunch due to hit kilometre zero at 11.30. There are 11 climbs along the 202km route, but this race usually comes down to the final haul up to the finish at the Mur de Huy. Since Igor Astarloa's victory in 2003, after all, no move before the final climb up the Mur de Huy has succeeded in staying away. Can somebody finally buck the trend this afternoon?
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Longo Borghini felt 'fire in my legs' in Flèche Wallonne after Roubaix effort

After her race-winning solo effort in Paris-Roubaix Femmes four days earlier, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) was a bit off her best in La Flèche Wallonne Féminine. In the 25th edition of the Walloon classic, the Italian champion felt the effort she had put in at Paris-Roubaix on Saturday and could not follow the best on the Mur de Huy, finishing in sixth place 30 seconds behind winner Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2

Pello Bilbao secured the stage 2 victory and moved into the overall race lead at the Tour of the Alps. The Spaniard led the Bahrain Victorious charge down the final descent of the day, closed the gap to an early breakaway, and his three remaining teammates supported him in the final sprint to take the stage victory in Lana. He crossed the line ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) in second and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) in third.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tour of the Alps: Lopez denies Pinot to win stage 4

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59. Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Bilbao ready to go all in to secure Tour of Alps victory

Pello Bilbao knows he is in a fight with Romain Bardet (Team DSM) for the overall victory at the Tour of the Alps, but tried to hold his nerve and appear confident before the showdown on Friday’s final and decisive stage around Lienz in Austria. Bilbao won stage 2...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cole Davis claims Redlands Classic stage and race lead

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy