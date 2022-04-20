Cavalli one win away from Ardennes triple after Flèche Wallonne triumph

The peloton has gathered in Blegny-Mine for the start of Flèche Wallonne. The roll-out is at 11.25 local time, with the bunch due to hit kilometre zero at 11.30. There are 11 climbs along the 202km route, but this race usually comes down to the final haul up to the finish at the Mur de Huy. Since Igor Astarloa's victory in 2003, after all, no move before the final climb up the Mur de Huy has succeeded in staying away. Can somebody finally buck the trend this afternoon?

